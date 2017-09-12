Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday signed a state Senate bill that will allow victims who have intimate images shared without their consent to file a civil lawsuit under a pseudonym to maintain their privacy.

The legislation by Assemblyman Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) was introduced to protect the confidentiality of anyone who brings a civil action against "revenge porn." Under the new law, when a victim's pseudonym is used in court, it will also have to be used in all pleadings, documents, proceedings and other case records.

Personal information, such as telephone numbers, email addresses and usernames, and any images of the plaintiff must be redacted or not included in the court file.

Through the law, Wieckowski said he sought to increase the protections put in place by a prior law he authored in 2014. That measure allows victims of revenge porn to seek damages in civil court, and to be able to seek a restraining order to get the offending photos taken down from the Internet.

The bill coasted through the Legislature with bipartisan support.