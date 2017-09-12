This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is holding a press conference to announce legal action to battle the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
- A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.
- The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
'Revenge porn' victims will be able to maintain privacy in court under new law signed by Gov. Brown
|Jazmine Ulloa
Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday signed a state Senate bill that will allow victims who have intimate images shared without their consent to file a civil lawsuit under a pseudonym to maintain their privacy.
The legislation by Assemblyman Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) was introduced to protect the confidentiality of anyone who brings a civil action against "revenge porn." Under the new law, when a victim's pseudonym is used in court, it will also have to be used in all pleadings, documents, proceedings and other case records.
Personal information, such as telephone numbers, email addresses and usernames, and any images of the plaintiff must be redacted or not included in the court file.
Through the law, Wieckowski said he sought to increase the protections put in place by a prior law he authored in 2014. That measure allows victims of revenge porn to seek damages in civil court, and to be able to seek a restraining order to get the offending photos taken down from the Internet.
The bill coasted through the Legislature with bipartisan support.