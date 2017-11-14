Rohrabacher, Royce undecided on GOP tax bill

Orange County Reps. Dana Rohrabacher and Ed Royce aren't ready to take a position on the House GOP tax bill they are scheduled to vote on Thursday.

Both Republicans represent constituents who could take big financial hits under the House tax bill. They also represent districts the Democrats are attempting to flip in the 2018 midterm.

Rohrabacher, of Costa Mesa, said Tuesday he's still weighing the decision.

"I don't know. I'm looking at all the numbers that are being bandied around, and the numbers as to whether or not a significant number of my constituents are going to be facing a tax increase, and if that is the case, I'm not going to vote for it," Rohrabacher said.

But, he said he could also vote for it in hopes the compromise bill that the House and Senate eventually agree on might be better. He said he's hoping something will stand out that helps him decide. He's also previously questioned the number of homeowners who could be hurt by the plan.

"I'm just really intensely looking at it," Rohrabacher said. "This is not a clear-cut decision because there are many different factors at play."

Royce, of Fullerton, has made no public statements about how he's leaning on the tax bill. Spokesman Steven Smith said the congressman "is still reviewing the bill and has not taken a position yet."

For the most part, California's 14 Republican members have stuck together in support of the bill.

Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale, who had voiced concerns early on, said Tuesday he's leaning toward voting "Yes."

"There's a lot of great things that stand out about the tax bill. We're getting it to a place where if we can just work out a couple of these smaller issues, we know the economy is going to boom with this," Knight said. "We're still talking, we're still chatting."

So far, Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista is the only California Republican member to say he will vote against the plan.

"This is a pretty good bill from a business standpoint and a poorly thought-out bill on the non-business side," Issa said Tuesday. "I know it's not going to change, and I'm just going to have to make a vote of conscience."