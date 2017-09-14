Group aims to repeal California gas tax hike on November 2018 ballot

A group of California Republicans on Thursday filed papers to launch an initiative drive aimed at repealing a gas tax and vehicle fee increases and require future tax hikes be approved by voters.

The tax and fee increases signed by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise $5.2 billion annually for road and bridge repairs and expanded mass transit. The hikes — raising the gas tax from 18 cents to 30 cents per gallon — start Nov. 1.

Reform California, headed by former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, filed papers with the state attorney general’s office Thursday to start the process to collect 587,407 signatures to qualify the measure for the November 2018 ballot.

"Sacramento politicians really crossed the line with these massive car and gas tax hikes and we intend to give taxpayers the chance to reverse that decision with this initiative," DeMaio said in a statement.

The initiative paperwork was filed by an attorney for the California Republican Party, which is expected to play a big role in the effort.

Delegates to the party must vote on a position, but state party chairman Jim Brulte said “The California Republican Party historically supports the right of voters to vote on taxes. This gas tax is one will punish suburban and rural Californians as well as many people who live in cities.”

The initiative was opposed by state Sen. Jim Beall (D-San Jose) who carried the gas tax bill.

“The Legislature and Governor took action to solve a $130 billion-plus backlog in deferred road maintenance that threatens California’s economy,” Beall said. “Delaying that action will cause the backlog to grow and put our roads at risk of being ruined beyond repair, costing taxpayers more to replace and rebuild the existing system.”

Lucy Dunn, president and CEO of Orange County Business Council, warned that the initiative could “have the effect of halting billions of dollars worth of local road repair and improvement projects mid-stream. It will kick people off the job site and completely leave road construction in disarray.”

This is the second initiative proposed to repeal the gas tax. Assemblyman Travis Allen, a Republican candidate for governor, filed paperwork to get a ballot measure going, but that's tied up in a court dispute.

DeMaio's group was buoyed by its success this year in collecting more than 100,000 signatures in an effort to force a recall election of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) for his vote in favor of the gas tax. That matter has not yet been resolved.

Updated at 3:40 pm to include comments from Brulte, Beall and Dunn.