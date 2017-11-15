State probe finds widespread nepotism in California tax agency

California's tax collection agency is plagued by widespread nepotism, with 835 employees, or 17.5% of the office’s workforce, related by blood, adoption, marriage or cohabitation, according to a state investigation released Wednesday.

The probe by the state Personnel Board found that before its recent reorganization, the state Board of Equalization had 4,767 employees and several were related and working in the same departments or divisions.

“There was no process for identifying and tracking employees who were related to each other by blood, adoption, marriage, and/or cohabitation,” personnel officials concluded.

It found the Board of Equalization’s anti-nepotism policy did not meet state standards and some job applicants were “pre-selected for civil service appointments in violation of the civil service rules.”

Allegations from anonymous employees triggered the probe as well as a decision by the Legislature and governor in June to break up the agency, transferring most of the employees from the Board of Equalization to a new California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. The state attorney general is also investigating issues involving transferring of employees to do work to help elected Board of Equalization members.

The investigation released Wednesday is based on a survey of employees, leaving open the possibility for underreporting, so the numbers may be higher.

Nicolas Maduros, who was later hired as director of the new agency, recently announced new, tougher rules to prevent nepotism, including a ban on employees seeking to exert any influence on the hiring and promotion of workers.

“We need to ensure that all of our personnel decisions are based solely on merit,” Maduros said.

Employees complained to investigators that there was favoritism toward relatives in hiring and promotion decisions.

The investigative report included examples where nepotism created conflicts in the agency.

In one case, the board's Administration Department employed two program analysts, a father and daughter, who reported to the same supervisor.

The External Affairs Department has two software specialists who are cousins related by marriage who report to the same administrator.

The investigators also recommended that four recent personnel decisions be voided because they failed to follow proper procedures.