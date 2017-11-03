State Sen. Toni Atkins says housing package is just the start to dealing with state crisis

State Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said Friday that the sweeping package of housing bills passed earlier this year is only the first step California must take to address its crisis.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed 15 bills into law in September, including a new fee on real estate transactions and a $4-billion bond on the 2018 ballot that together could raise close to $1 billion a year to help subsidize low-income housing.

“Those … bills are just a start. They won’t solve the housing affordability crisis,” she told a gathering of civic and economic leaders at the California Economic Summit in San Diego. “It took us decades to exacerbate this problem. It will take time and continued focus.”

More needs to be done at the state and local levels, Atkins said.

“In many ways we are prospering, but it’s not all good news,” she said. “For too many Californians, our thriving economy isn’t working for them. The biggest problem by far is our housing economy is completely out of whack.”

Atkins said she loved seeing cranes on the San Diego skyline, a visual representation of the high-end construction taking place in the city.

“But we’ve got to take care of the other levels of affordability,” she said. “We won’t have true economic equality until we get housing affordability under control. It is the foundation for everything else.”