- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills. On Tuesday, they rejected a plan for "safe injection sites" for drug users, while agreeing to spend money to help "Dreamer" immigrants.
- Vice President Mike Pence has rescheduled his California fundraising trip for October.
State Senate committee approves budget proposal to assist DACA recipients in California
A state Senate budget and fiscal committee on Wednesday approved an additional $30 million in funding for legal services and financial aid to help DACA recipients and young people without legal residency known as Dreamers. The budget proposal was struck Tuesday by legislative leaders and must be approved by the time the Legislature adjourns for the year on Friday.
“California stands with the millions of immigrants who make this state a vibrant and prosperous place. We are suing the Trump administration for canceling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program and we are investing millions of dollars in new legal aid to help law-abiding people stay with their families in the U.S.”