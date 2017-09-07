Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.

California Legislature
Reporting from Sacramento

California Senate leader Kevin de León proudly displays his 'legislative unicorn'

Liam Dillon
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) (Liam Dillon / Los Angeles Times)
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) (Liam Dillon / Los Angeles Times)

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) called state officials' major deal to extend California's cap-and-trade program to fight climate change a "legislative unicorn" because diverse interests supported it. On Thursday, he brought a gift he received afterward to the Senate chambers, and explained why. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
85°