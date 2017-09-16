This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento adjourned the 2017 legislative session in the wee hours. Here's what they accomplished.
- California could soon expand protections for immigrants in the U.S. illegally after the Senate sent Gov. Jerry Brown the so-called "sanctuary state" bill, SB 54, early Saturday morning.
- Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is also headed to Brown.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Supporters unable to resurrect California clean-energy proposal on final day of legislative session
|Chris Megerian
Despite a last-minute push from environmentalists and actors from "The Avengers," legislation that eventually would require all of California's electricity to come from clean sources failed to advance this year.
Facing opposition from unions and utilities, Assembly leadership refused to put the measure, SB 100, up for a vote on Friday, the final day of the legislative session.
"The decision to not move the bill this year is disappointing," said Kathryn Phillips, director of the Sierra Club's California chapter. "But we are committed to moving this policy next year. There's no time to waste."
The measure, written by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), was one of two major pieces of energy legislation to stall this year. The other, a proposal from Gov. Jerry Brown to integrate California's electricity grid with other states in the region, also failed to generate the support necessary this week.