Supporters unable to resurrect California clean-energy proposal on final day of legislative session

Chris Megerian
Environmentalists rally in front of Assemblyman Chris Holden's office in Pasadena on Thursday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Despite a last-minute push from environmentalists and actors from "The Avengers," legislation that eventually would require all of California's electricity to come from clean sources failed to advance this year.

Facing opposition from unions and utilities, Assembly leadership refused to put the measure, SB 100, up for a vote on Friday, the final day of the legislative session.

"The decision to not move the bill this year is disappointing," said Kathryn Phillips, director of the Sierra Club's California chapter. "But we are committed to moving this policy next year. There's no time to waste."

The measure, written by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), was one of two major pieces of energy legislation to stall this year. The other, a proposal from Gov. Jerry Brown to integrate California's electricity grid with other states in the region, also failed to generate the support necessary this week.

