Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal plan 'devastating,' could cost California almost $139 billion, state officials warn

Healthcare advisors to Gov. Jerry Brown believe the latest effort on Capitol Hill to repeal the Affordable Care Act would blow a monstrous hole in the state budget, slashing federal health funds by $138.8-billion over a seven-year period.

The estimate, released Friday by the state Department of Healthcare Services, comes on the heels of increased focus on the Republican bill championed by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

It is the third time since President Trump took office that GOP lawmakers in Washington have proposed changes to federal health subsidies that would downsize California's share of federal funds. No firm estimates have been made of the number of state residents who might lose health coverage under the Cassidy-Graham proposal, though earlier efforts from congressional Republicans were estimated to put millions of Californians at risk.

"Simply stated, this proposal is the most devastating of the three federal health care proposals that we have evaluated this year," wrote Jennifer Kent, director of the Department of Healthcare Services in a memo to Diana Dooley, the governor's secretary of health and human services.

The report estimates a loss of $4.4 billion to the state budget in 2020 through reduced dollars for Medi-Cal, the state's version of the federal Medicaid program. By 2026, state officials estimate the annual reduction in health dollars would grow to $22.5 billion.

That moment in time is key, say state officials, because the Senate GOP plan calls for no additional dollars under a new "block grant" healthcare funding plan beyond 2026.

"The Graham-Cassidy proposal represents a significant shift of costs from the federal government to states," wrote Kent.

The expansion of Medicaid dollars under the Affordable Care Act has had a dramatic impact on reducing the number of uninsured people in the state. Estimates are that almost one of every three Californians is now enrolled in the Medi-Cal program.

With a $183.2-billion state budget, California would have no easy options for replacing even a portion of the missing dollars. The state is projected to have an $8.5-billion "rainy-day fund" by next summer, which would cover only a portion of the lost federal dollars and even then, only for a single year.

"Given our state's significant population of low-income individuals," Kent wrote, "this proposal abandons our traditional state/federal partnership and shifts billions in additional costs to California."