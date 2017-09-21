This millennial is running as an independent and thinks he can unseat Orange County Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

Orange County Rep. Dana Rohrabacher officially got another challenger this week. Kevin Kensinger, 33, is an investor from Aliso Viejo and is running as an independent in the 48th Congressional District.

Kensinger, who filed papers with the Federal Election Commission this week, says he thinks using an agenda-driven campaign will appeal to members of both parties as well as the district's growing number of voters who don't register by party.

(Most voters who identify as independents still tend to vote for one party or another).

"We're in a purple district that voted for Hillary [Clinton] and Dana [Rohrabacher]," Kensinger said in an interview. "I know a lot of people that could never bring themselves to pull the lever for a Democrat."

A former Democrat himself, Kensinger says his policy proposals, which include support for single-payer healthcare and allowing states that allow legalized marijuana use to create banking structures that can accommodate the industry, will transcend the district's 11-point voter registration advantage for Republicans.

"We're at a crossroads where both parties seem to have lost their direction," he said. "I believe we have the opportunity to speak to both sides of the fence in this election."

Rohrabacher is one of nine Republicans the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified as vulnerable in California. He has faced increasing criticism for his fondness for Russia and antics such as a visit with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and his comments on the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.