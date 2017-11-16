Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Rep. Tom McClintock says he'll vote against GOP tax bill
McClintock (R-Elk Grove) was undecided on Wednesday night, and Knight (R-Palmdale) had said he was leaning toward yes. Several other California Republicans remain undecided as the tax bill is expected to pass on Thursday.