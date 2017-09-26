Tom Steyer won't rule out challenging Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but warns against reading too much into that

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer did a little political two-step Tuesday when a reporter pressed him on whether he might challenge Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she runs for reelection.

Capital Public Radio’s Ben Adler tweeted that he asked Steyer if he would rule out running against Feinstein, and that Steyer would not nix the idea. Steyer was visiting a Sacramento high school to encourage students to register to vote.

Steyer quickly added that he hates answering speculative questions such as the one posed to him because there’s always a chance it might “bite you in the rear end.”

"I'd rather come out with what I do want to do as opposed to eliminating all the things I don't want to do," he told Adler.

Steyer, a Democrat who has openly contemplated a run for governor, said he is still weighing his political prospects and has not decided if he will run for office in 2018.

Feinstein has been facing increased pressure from progressive activists who believe she’s out of touch with her constituents. That intensified earlier this month when Feinstein refused to back the impeachment of President Trump, instead calling for “patience” during his presidency, which prompted a rebuke from state Senate leader Kevin De León.

Feinstein has been coy so far about whether she'll retire or run again in 2018, but she does have a hefty $3.5 million in campaign funds socked away.