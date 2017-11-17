Two California candidates spent big at Trump properties

The Washington Post crunched campaign numbers on the top spenders at President Trump’s properties and, surprise, two of his biggest fans from California are on the list.

GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a big Trump supporter who has been trying to bend the president’s ear on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has spent $12,545 at Trump International Hotel this year, most of it for a June fundraiser in the hotel’s Franklin Study.

Rohrabacher’s campaign was fourth in spending at Trump companies nationwide, according to the Post. Topping the list was the president himself, whose campaign spent $534,864 at his company’s properties.

Also among the big spenders, according to the Post, was Omar Navarro, a Republican who’s running against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) in a Democratic-dominated district. Navarro spent $7,833 this year at Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, where he hosted a fundraiser with conservative lightning rod Joe Arpaio last month. He told the Los Angeles Daily News he had met Arpaio at a Trump fundraiser in Phoenix. Navarro spent an additional $618 at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.