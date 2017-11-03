Antonio Villaraigosa warns of growing economic disparity in California

Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa said Friday that California must take substantive action to address the disparities between the haves and have-nots in the state.

“My grandpa came from Mexico, a country of rich and poor, 100 years ago. That’s what we’re becoming today, a country of rich and poor,” the former Los Angeles mayor told a gathering of civic and business leaders at the California Economic Summit.

“If California is going to resist, as I hear so many people talk about, the best way to resist is to do a better job addressing the housing needs of the state, the healthcare needs of the state and the fact so many people don’t have good jobs to live a better life.”

Villaraigosa noted that the state has the sixth largest economy in the world, but also the highest poverty rate in the nation. Much of the economic growth has been concentrated along the coast and in technology, he said.

If elected governor, Villaraigosa said he would try to tackle a number of goals, including investing in early childhood education, working to increase the number of students who graduate from college and streamlining the state’s main environmental law that affects development.

Like his opponent in the race for governor, Treasurer John Chiang, Villaraigosa said he would bring back redevelopment agencies to create more affordable and workforce housing.

“If we are going to survive and thrive, we’re going to have to do better job at growing middle-class jobs,” he said.