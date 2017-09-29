This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Watch live: Gov. Jerry Brown signs bills to tackle California's housing crisis
Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers are gathered in San Francisco for the signing into law of a package of proposals designed to tackle some of the most pressing parts of California's housing crisis.