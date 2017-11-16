Women in the California Legislature want a 'cultural audit' of sexual harassment in the state Capitol

Insisting on a "unified course of action" on sexual harassment and abuse allegations in Sacramento, women in the California Legislature on Thursday suggested a broad investigation by outside experts and a town-hall style meeting to air the concerns in public.

"Our actions must be bold, transformative and unified," said the statement issued by the Legislative Women's Caucus. "Now is not the time to play politics."

In the wake of last month's open letter signed by dozens of women calling out a "pervasive" culture of sexual harassment, legislative leaders have scrambled to understand the scope of the problem and the best solutions. On Sunday, the state Senate announced that all abuse complaints will be handed over to outside investigators. An Assembly committee will hold the first public hearing on the issue of statehouse sexual harassment on Nov. 28.

The caucus recommendations laid out Thursday include new services for victims of abuse, as well as transparent and fair investigations and a system for reporting complaints that ensures no retaliation against those who make the allegations.

The group of female lawmakers also asked both houses to hire professionals who could "conduct an independent cultural audit" of the work environment in the Legislature.

"We also believe part of this process must include a Capitol town-hall," said the statement, which urged a bipartisan approach toward any proposed changes.