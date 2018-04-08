Conor McGregor appears in Brooklyn court with his well-known swagger gone

Conor McGregor's over-the-top swagger disappeared in the Brooklyn courtroom, a place where his previously unchecked behavior confronted the gravity of a legal situation that muted his usual rapid-fire voice to all but three humble words.
"Yes, your honor."
Did he understand the depth of the criminal charges against him before bailing out for $50,000? Brooklyn Criminal Court Justice Mallafre Melendez asked McGregor to evoke his response Friday after New York prosecutors went beyond the original counts the New York Police Department listed when first arresting the outgoing UFC lightweight champion a day earlier.
Now, Ireland's McGregor is dealing with two felony charges and 10 misdemeanors related to his leading a gang of associates into Brooklyn's Barclays Center Thursday to attack a bus loaded with UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, the unbeaten Russian who was favored Saturday night to take away the belt stripped from McGregor for inactivity.
During the fray, McGregor was seen on video picking up and throwing a hand truck at the bus window, forcing two occupants injured by flying glass, lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg, to bow out of their UFC 223 fights, while shaking women's straw-weight champion Rose Namajunas and prompting a UFC executive to post on Twitter that he feared for his life.
The felonies expose McGregor to a maximum seven years in prison, and the misdemeanors carry a maximum one-year sentence for each.
Such a penalty is not expected given that it's McGregor's first offense, and one expert, New York attorney Dmitriy Shakhnevich, said after reviewing the case "it's … very highly unlikely that he'll se any jail time at all. He'll take a plea."
Saturday, before Nurmagomedov (25-0) fought for the lightweight belt against replacement opponent Al Iaquinta of New York in the main event of UFC 223 at Barclays Center, McGregor's agent issued a statement supportive of McGregor.
"Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend, and one of the best athletes in the world," Audie Attar wrote on Twitter. "He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible."
For quite a while, especially since McGregor sat atop the cage inside Madison Square Garden in November 2016, lifting two belts to celebrate becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history when he last appeared in a UFC octagon, the former charm that accompanied his entertaining energy has moved toward something darker and more arrogant.
One of his defense attorneys did little to temper his client's self-importance in court Friday, explaining there was nothing for the judge to fear about letting him leave custody on bail because this was "the most visible face on the planet."
By engaging in slurs with Floyd Mayweather Jr. while promoting their August boxing match, McGregor wore a famed "f... you" pinstriped suit, and proceeded after collecting $100 million for that defeat to veer into trouble by entering a Bellator cage to shove a referee following a friend's fight, stirring up trouble again in a bar scuffle.
McGregor also has done little to calm the perception he believes he's bigger than the UFC, balking at comeback dates pointed to by UFC President Dana White.
White told ESPN Friday that he was hoping McGregor's arrival in New York would enthuse the loyal masses pining for his return.
"We were actually working on a deal and a new plan for him," White said.
Instead, McGregor opted to bypass the calm of a chat with White to crash the UFC's media day event as it ended, engaging in transgressions detailed in five misdemeanor menacing charges, two assault charges for recklessly causing injury, along with counts for reckless endangerment and attempted assault with an intent to cause physical injury charge.
Some McGregor supporters criticized Borg for not fighting, and the recent flyweight title challenger felt compelled on Twitter to answer people he labeled "keyboard gangsters" who expressed doubts about the flying glass that scratched his cornea.
"I came into this sport to make money off winning fights … . I was deemed unfit to compete, so, hey, what do you know? Food was taken off my family's plate for something out of my control," Borg said, attaching his medical report.
What McGregor and the UFC will do next is interesting. The speculation is he'll return to the octagon in December.
Shakhnevich said he wonders, despite McGregor's fame, how complicated his return to the U.S. will be if the case is resolved with McGregor stained by a criminal record.
"The bigger issue is his immigration status," Shakhnevich said. "Depending on how the case concludes, he may be restricted from coming back to the U.S. That can really hurt him."
Whether that vulnerability means anything to McGregor will emerge, but in the span of a few days, he's been jailed, taken a mug shot, released on bail, lost his UFC belt and is due back in court June 14.
At least he has something to prove again, as he did while rising from unknown Irish contender.
This time, however, it's his innocence.
