Former Birmingham QB Trae Smith shows there's another way to experience college football

Trae Smith has made it to big-time college football on his own without a college scholarship.

Smith, a former standout quarterback at Birmingham High, went to Santa Monica College, then was admitted to UCLA based on his grades. Now he's a walk-on junior receiver for the Bruins while studying business.

The point is he's probably not going to end up in the NFL, but he's getting a pretty good education, practicing with top athletes and getting to be on the sideline at the Rose Bowl thanks to focusing on academics.

