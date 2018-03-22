MLB: Chief Wahoo logo will not be allowed on new baseball Hall of Fame plaques

The baseball Hall of Fame says it no longer will use the Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo logo for plaques of new members.
In a statement, the Hall said that it "concurs with the commissioner's sentiment and acknowledges the shifting societal view of Native American logos in baseball."
Former Cleveland slugger Jim Thome was elected in January and said he wanted a block C logo on his plaque when it is unveiled in July. Thome said it was "the right thing to do."
Major League Baseball announced this year the Chief Wahoo logo won't appear on Cleveland uniforms starting in the 2019 season. The decision came after discussions between Commissioner Rob Manfred and team owner Paul Dolan.
Free-agent pitcher Alex Cobb and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a four-year contract.
Cobb was the last big-name starting pitcher still available in a slow-moving free-agent market. He joins Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman, who were signed last month, in a revamped rotation that includes holdovers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman.
The 30-year-old right-hander was 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for Tampa Bay last season.