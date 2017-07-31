BREAKING NEWS
Blue Jays trade Joe Smith to Indians. He'll be close to his ailing mom now

Bill Shaikin
The most heartwarming trade at Monday’s deadline: The Toronto Blue Jays traded reliever Joe Smith to the Cleveland Indians.

Smith, who played three years with the Angels, is having a fine season. He'll fortify an already strong Cleveland bullpen as the Indians try to return to the World Series.

But the best part of the deal: Smith will play in a city within driving distance of his mother, who has Huntington’s disease. Smith, who previously played for the Indians, participated in a fundraiser in Cleveland just last week.

When the Angels put him on the trade block last summer — they sent him to the Chicago Cubs — Smith said he thought his mother would have mixed feelings about a trade to the Indians.

“She would feel guilty for pulling me away,” Smith said. “She wants me to play baseball and win a World Series. At the same time, I want to be by her. She wants me close, but she would never say that.

Smith’s wife, sports media personality Allie LaForce, tweeted:

