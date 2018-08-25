Three up, three down: Short but stout sluggers lead home run race

Homecoming court jester: Aaron Sanchez of the Toronto Blue Jays was eagerly awaiting his June 21 start at Angel Stadium. Sanchez grew up in Barstow, and some 180 friends and family members would be on hand for his first career start in Anaheim. He pitched one inning, then left the game and went on the disabled list because of what the Jays called a bruised middle finger. It was not until this week, with the Jays about to activate him, that he fessed up about how he got hurt: Hours before the game, his suitcase fell, with his finger stuck inside. “My knuckle got super fat,” he said. He didn’t say anything and tried to pitch, he said, because Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had been mocked earlier this season for injuring a knee while lifting luggage. Said Sanchez: “I didn’t want to get laughed at.”