College football viewers' guide: Battle for L.A. and Notre Dame-Syracuse at Yankee Stadium highlight the weekend

It’s another weekend of college football, which means it’s time to cancel your other Saturday plans to binge-watch games from morning until late night. The Times’ Eduardo Gonzalez lets us know what will be on our televisions and computer screens this weekend:
FRIDAY
Memphis (6-4) at Southern Methodist (5-5), 6 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis is playing for better bowl position while Southern Methodist is trying to become bowl eligible. The Tigers are averaging 44.6 points and 531.9 yards of offense a game. The Mustangs beat Connecticut 62-50 last week, with Xavier Jones rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
6 p.m.: No. 25 Boise State at New Mexico, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
SATURDAY MORNING
No. 10 Ohio State (9-1) at Maryland (5-5), 9 a.m., Channel 7
Michigan is on the horizon, but first Ohio State will face a Maryland team that is trying to become bowl eligible. The Buckeyes were impressive on defense last week in a 26-6 win over Michigan State. Maryland gave up a late field goal and lost to Indiana 34-32 last week.
No. 12 Syracuse (8-2) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (10-0), 11:30 a.m., Channel 4
This game is part of the Shamrock Series and will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York with Notre Dame designated as the home team. The Fighting Irish will wear Yankees-inspired uniforms. The Orange are having their best season in years and will try to make a case for a New Year’s Day Six Bowl.
9 a.m.: The Citadel at No. 1 Alabama, SEC Network (SEC); Idaho at No. 13 Florida, ESPNU; No. 14 Penn State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kentucky, SEC; Arkansas at No. 21 Mississippi State, ESPN; No. 22 Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten; South Florida at Temple, ESPN News; Colgate at Army, CBSSN; Michigan State at Nebraska, Channel 11; Texas Christian at Baylor, FS1; Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, FS West.
9:15 a.m.: North Carolina State at Louisville, KDOC.
10:30 a.m.: No. 19 Utah at Colorado, Pac-12 Networks (Pac-12).
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
No. 9 West Virginia (8-1) at Oklahoma State (5-5), 12:30 p.m., Channel 7
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier continued his Heisman Trophy push last week, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-10 win over Texas Christian. Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius passed for 501 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-47 loss to Oklahoma. The Cowboys missed a two-point conversion attempt with 1:03 left in the game.
USC (5-5) at UCLA (2-8), 12:30 p.m., Channel 11
The battle for the Victory Bell and bragging rights has a different feel this season. The combined 13 losses are the most ever for the teams entering the game. USC quarterback JT Daniels could eclipse the 2,000-yard passing mark and UCLA running back Joshua Kelley could reach 1,000 yards rushing. The Trojans need to beat either UCLA or Notre Dame to become bowl eligible.
Duke (7-3) at No. 2 Clemson (10-0), 4 p.m., ESPN
Duke will try to play spoiler on Clemson’s senior day. The Blue Devils took out rival North Carolina 42-35 last week, with Daniel Jones passing for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Clemson earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a 27-7 win at Boston College.
No. 24 Cincinnati (9-1) at No. 11 Central Florida (9-0), 5 p.m., Channel 7
“College GameDay” finally makes it to Central Florida, where the Knights have won 22 in a row. A victory over Cincinnati would clinch a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. A win by the Bearcats could create a three-way tie for first in the AAC East.
12:30 p.m.: No. 20 Boston College at Florida State, ESPN2; Tulsa at Navy, CBSSN; Wisconsin at Purdue, Big Ten; Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN; Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPNU; Iowa at Illinois, Big Ten; Missouri at Tennessee, Channel 2.
1 p.m.: Indiana at No. 4 Michigan, FS1; Massachusetts at No. 5 Georgia, SEC; Liberty at Auburn, SEC; Air Force at Wyoming, ESPN News.
1:30 p.m.: Oregon State at No. 18 Washington, Pac-12.
4 p.m.: Alabama Birmingham at Texas A&M, ESPN2; Connecticut at East Carolina, CBSSN.
4:30 p.m.: Kansas at No. 6 Oklahoma, Channel 11; Rice at No. 7 Louisiana State, ESPNU; Mississippi at Vanderbilt, SEC; Stanford at California, Pac-12; Chattanooga at South Carolina, SEC.
5 p.m.: No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas, Longhorn Network.
SATURDAY EVENING
Arizona (5-5) at No. 8 Washington State (9-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Washington State is the Pac-12’s only team with a shot of making the College Football Playoff. The Cougars need as many impressive showings as possible and in Arizona they face a team has played much better since quarterback Khalil Tate got healthy. Tate threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-34 win over Colorado two weeks ago.
7:15 p.m.: New Mexico State at Brigham Young, ESPN2.
7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State, CBSSN; Arizona State at Oregon, Pac-12.