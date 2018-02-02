Rutgers withdraws from commitment to play UCLA in football in 2020 and 2021

UCLA is seeking an opponent to fill its 2020 and 2021 football schedules after Rutgers withdrew from its commitment to play the Bruins in those seasons.
Rutgers informed UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero last week of its decision not to play the Bruins. A UCLA representative said no reason was given and two Rutgers athletic department officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking an explanation for the decision.
The schools had originally agreed in 2009 to play a home-and-home series with a game at Rutgers Stadium in 2016 and another game at the Rose Bowl in 2017. But in 2014, UCLA agreed to push those games back to 2020 and 2021, respectively, to accommodate a Rutgers series with Washington.
UCLA offered to flip the order of the rescheduled games in the series to keep the agreement intact, but Rutgers declined. As part of the agreement, Rutgers will be required to pay UCLA a $500,000 termination fee within 30 days of demand.
UCLA's 2020 schedule now includes two openings. The only nonconference game is at San Diego State. The Bruins are scheduled to play Louisiana State and Fresno State at the Rose Bowl as part of their 2021 schedule.