Girl with robotic hand will throw out first pitch during World Series

Hailey Dawson is 7 years old and has already thrown out the first pitch before many Major League Baseball games.
This fall, she’ll get to do it again — and this time before one of the biggest games of all.
Dawson was born with Poland syndrome and is missing three fingers on her right hand, which is also her throwing hand. By using a robotic hand made with a 3-D printer, she has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch for several MLB teams, including the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland A’s, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.
Her goal is to throw out a pitch at every MLB stadium — and that got the attention of folks in the league office, who decided to bestow a big honor on the little girl.
“Hailey’s inspirational story captured our attention and our teams have overwhelmingly embraced her goal to throw a first pitch at every MLB ballpark," MLB Chief Operating Officer Tony Petitti said. "We are very happy that Hailey will begin her quest by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series.”
Dawson is a lifelong baseball fan who taught herself how to throw using the robotic hand. The Las Vegas native first threw out a ceremonial pitch before a UNLV game in 2014, then set her sights on doing so at major league stadiums.
Bleacher Report tweeted out a video about Dawson and her quest earlier this month. More than 20 of the league’s teams, including the Dodgers and Angels, reached out to Dawson through that tweet.
The experience has been amazing for the outgoing young girl, according to her mother.
“I really don’t think now her confidence could get any higher,” Yong Dawson said.
Twitter: @chewkiii