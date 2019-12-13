Sports year in review 2019: A Rams Super Bowl bummer, a boxing stunner and more

Rams lose the big one

Rams coach Sean McVay walks off the field after losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

No one thought it would take the Rams only three seasons to make it to the Super Bowl after their return to Los Angeles, but that’s what they did. They got there with a 26-23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, aided by a controversial no-call on what appeared to be pass interference. In the Super Bowl, the Rams met the five-time champion New England Patriots, and the result was the lowest-scoring title game in history. The Patriots won 13-3, and the Rams have struggled this season, trying to make the playoffs as a wild-card team.