L.A. Times Wins 36 Awards in L.A. Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Contest

The Los Angeles Times has earned 36 honors in the Los Angeles Press Club’s 13th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards competition. The awards, which were presented in a virtual ceremony last Friday, recognize the finest work from U.S.-based entertainment reporters and editors, and theater, film and television critics across all media.

Among the honorees were Photographer Jay L. Clendenin and Staff Writer Makeda Easter, who each earned multiple accolades. Clendenin was named Photojournalist of the Year and received three additional photography awards.

“Clendenin’s outstanding ability to capture playful portraits, serendipitous human moments, or a series of movie marquees during the pandemic earns him kudos as the top photojournalist,” noted the competition’s judges in an announcement.

Easter received a third place nod in the Journalist of the Year category and was also part of the team that took first place in the Multimedia Package category for Rise of the Dancefluencer, a project that looked at how influencers and social media have changed the dance industry.

“This team maximizes the digital platform to get the most out of this story,” noted the judges. “The ‘behind the story’ video is worth every minute.”

Easter also earned a first place award in the Visual Arts/Architecture Feature category for her article, Slavery documents from Southern saltmakers bring light to dark history.

Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Journalist of the Year — Print

Third place: Makeda Easter

Photojournalist of the Year

First place: Jay L. Clendenin

Critic – Any media platform (print, broadcast or online)

Film

First place: Justin Chang

“Joker” ǀ “Marriage Story” ǀ “Cats” ǀ “Hamilton”

Art/Design

First place: Christopher Knight

Mind of the Master ǀ Bubonic plague in Europe changed art history. Why coronavirus could do the same ǀ U.S. should build a memorial ‘plague column’ for COVID-19, but where? ǀ Confederate monuments institutionalize racism

Second place: Carolina A. Miranda

Project to honor artist Felix Gonzalez- Torres devolved into an Instagram stunt ǀ Two artists present their visions of the border at MASS MoCA ǀ What would the real ‘Brady Bunch’ house architect make of HGTV’s ‘Very Brady Renovation? ǀ Targeted in El Paso, vilified by Trump

Food/Culture

First place: Lucas Kwan Peterson

Review: The Chateau Marmont ǀ Review: The Cheesecake Factory ǀ Review: Antico ǀ Review: Rosa Porto

Any Media Platform (print, broadcast or online)

Celebrity Investigative

First place: Amy Kaufman

After Twitter outcry, five women detail Chris D’Elia’s alleged sexual improprieties

Multimedia Package

First place: Makeda Easter, Claire Hannah Collins, J.R. Lizarraga and Vanessa Martínez

Rise of the Dancefluencer

Diversity in the Entertainment Industry, Print/Online

Second place: Daniel Hernandez

‘American Dirt’ was supposed to be a publishing triumph. What went wrong?

Obituary/In appreciation, Film and TV Personalities

Third place: Nardine Saad

Diahann Carroll, groundbreaking star of TV’s ‘Julia’ and ‘Dynasty,’ dies at 84

Photography/Art - online or print

Portrait Photo

Second place: Jay L. Clendenin

Bombshell, Charlize Theron

Feature Photo

First place: Jay L. Clendenin

Flo and Scar Jo Look MARVELous

Photo Essay

Third place: Jay L. Clendenin

Messages of Hope

Graphic

Third place: Swetha Kannan, Andrea Roberson, Sean Greene and Tracy Brown

There are more women than ever in ‘Star Wars.’ Men still do most of the talking

Print - newspapers or magazines

General News

Second place: Wendy Lee

An L.A. management firm says it believes in Black Lives Matter. Former employees say otherwise

Personality Profile, Film/TV Industry, Over 2,500 Words

First place: Amy Kaufman

How befriending Mister Rogers’ widow allowed me to learn the true meaning of his legacy

Movie Industry Feature – Over 1,000 Words

Second place: John Penner

Milos Forman, Ivan Passer and their 73-Year Friendship

TV Industry Feature – Over 1,000 Words

First place: Meg James

Troubles at CBS Ran Deep

Visual Arts/Architecture Feature – Over 1,000 Words First place: Makeda Easter Slavery documents from Southern salt makers bring light to dark history

Third place: Deborah Vankin

Holocaust survivor portraits at USC museum call on ‘profound’ beauty to fight hate

Theater Arts Feature – Over 1,000 Words

First place: Lisa Fung

‘The Wrong Man’ musical’s epic journey to the stage, with help from Team ‘Hamilton’

Second place: Jessica Gelt

The spreadsheet that shook the theater world: Marie Cisco’s ‘Not Speaking Out’ list

Columnist

First place: Charles McNulty

What to do during your coronavirus home quarantine? How about: Nothing ǀ President Trump vs. Oedipus Rex ǀ Waiting for Sauvignon Blanc

Second place: Mary McNamara

What’s wrong with the New York Times? ǀ Trump is as craven as the mayor in ‘Jaws’ ǀ The coronavirus has already flattened one thing — the line between work and family

Commentary Analysis/Trend — Film

First place: Justin Chang

‘Parasite’ was one of the best-acted movies of 2019. Why didn’t the Oscars recognize that?

Commentary Analysis/Trend — TV

Second place: Jen Yamato

For Japanese Americans, ‘The Terror’ is personal

Commentary Analysis/Trend — Other Arts

First place: Charles McNulty

As Center Theater Group sputters, L.A. struggles to realize its artistic potential

Third place: Heather John Fogarty

United We Read

TV/Video/Film

Anchor/Host

Second place: Jenn Harris

“The Bucket List”

Documentary or Special Program, Short

Second place: Nani Sahra Walker and Claire Hannah Collins

Game changers: Women in sports

Radio/Podcasts

Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast

Second place: Jen Yamato, Frank Shyong, Rina Palta, Abbie Fentress Swanson and Mike Heflin

“Asian Enough”

Online

Soft News, Music/Other Arts

Second place: Josh Rottenberg

As celebs shelter at home, paparazzi hustle to find new angles

Personality Profile, TV/Film Personalities

First place: John Penner

Milos Forman, Ivan Passer and their 73-Year Friendship

Commentary Analysis/Trend — TV

Second place: Matt Brennan

Michael Jordan docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ is more than a TV show. It’s a cultural event

Commentary Diversity/Gender

Third place: Swetha Kannan, Andrea Roberson, Sean Greene and Tracy Brown

There are more women than ever in ‘Star Wars.’ Men still do most of the talking

Social Media

Best Journalistic use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story, by an Individual or Group Tied to an Organization

Second place: Mary Kate Metivier, Justin Ray and Christina Schoellkopf

Harvey Weinstein’s conviction and what it means for the #MeToo movement

The awards ceremony and full list of winners can be found at lapressclub.org.