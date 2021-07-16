Los Angeles Times Earns 21 Best of the West Awards

The Los Angeles Times has earned 21 first, second and third place awards in the Best of the West journalism competition. The contest rewards journalistic excellence and promotes freedom of information. It is administered by First Amendment Funding Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, and draws about 1,000 entries each year from journalists in the 14 states from the Rockies west to Alaska and Hawaii.

The Times took home awards in categories for reporting, column writing, headlines, photography, audio storytelling, graphics and design. Below is a breakdown of The Times winners by category.

Growth and Environment Reporting

First Place: Rosanna Xia

A toxic secret lurks in deep sea

Immigration and Border Reporting

First Place: Cindy Carcamo and Molly O’Toole

Migrants deported by U.S. make up more than 15% of Guatemala’s coronavirus cases

Breaking News Reporting

First Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times

Coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death

Explanatory Reporting

Third Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times

Chicano Moratorium: 50 Years Later

Investigative Reporting

Second Place: Jack Dolan and Brittny Mejia

L.A.’s poorest patients endure long delays to see medical specialists. Some die waiting

Third Place: Kiera Feldman

Fumed out: How toxic fumes seep into the air you breathe on planes

Feature Writing, Long Form

Second Place: Jaweed Kaleem

A white mom marched alone to say ‘Black lives matter.’ Her Black son urged her to do more

Third Place: Maria L. La Ganga

A family wonders if they should hope a loved one with COVID-19 lives or help him die

Arts and Entertainment Writing

Second Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times

Rise of the Dancefluencer

Business and Financial Reporting

Second Place: Kim Christensen and Ben Poston

Dying for dollars

Special Topic Column Writing

Third Place: Lucas Kwan Peterson

The official Halloween candy power rankings

Headline Writing

Second Place: Carolyn Horwitz

“Pencils down. The AP exam is going virtual”

Third Place: Dave Bowman

“At AMC Theatres, a fade to red, not black”

Sports Photography

Second Place: Robert Gauthier

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tagging out Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson

News Slideshow

Third Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times

Coverage of protests in response to the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

Feature Slideshow

First Place: Marcus Yam, Alan Hagman and Andrea Castillo

The long road: An exodus from Venezuela

Third Place: Robert Gauthier

Wrestling with Covid-19

Audio Storytelling

First Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times

“Chasing Cosby”

Informational Graphic

First Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times

Tracking the coronavirus in California

Page Design

First Place: Betty Chavarria and Kelli Sullivan

Exodus from Venezuela (Sunday front-page package)

Online Presentation

Second Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times

Fumed out: How toxic fumes seep into the air you breathe on planes

For a full list of contest results and judges’ comments, visit bestofthewestcontest.org.