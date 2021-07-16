Los Angeles Times Earns 21 Best of the West Awards
The Los Angeles Times has earned 21 first, second and third place awards in the Best of the West journalism competition. The contest rewards journalistic excellence and promotes freedom of information. It is administered by First Amendment Funding Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, and draws about 1,000 entries each year from journalists in the 14 states from the Rockies west to Alaska and Hawaii.
The Times took home awards in categories for reporting, column writing, headlines, photography, audio storytelling, graphics and design. Below is a breakdown of The Times winners by category.
Growth and Environment Reporting
First Place: Rosanna Xia
A toxic secret lurks in deep sea
Immigration and Border Reporting
First Place: Cindy Carcamo and Molly O’Toole
Migrants deported by U.S. make up more than 15% of Guatemala’s coronavirus cases
Breaking News Reporting
First Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times
Coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death
Explanatory Reporting
Third Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times
Chicano Moratorium: 50 Years Later
Investigative Reporting
Second Place: Jack Dolan and Brittny Mejia
L.A.’s poorest patients endure long delays to see medical specialists. Some die waiting
Third Place: Kiera Feldman
Fumed out: How toxic fumes seep into the air you breathe on planes
Feature Writing, Long Form
Second Place: Jaweed Kaleem
A white mom marched alone to say ‘Black lives matter.’ Her Black son urged her to do more
Third Place: Maria L. La Ganga
A family wonders if they should hope a loved one with COVID-19 lives or help him die
Arts and Entertainment Writing
Second Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times
Rise of the Dancefluencer
Business and Financial Reporting
Second Place: Kim Christensen and Ben Poston
Dying for dollars
Special Topic Column Writing
Third Place: Lucas Kwan Peterson
The official Halloween candy power rankings
Headline Writing
Second Place: Carolyn Horwitz
“Pencils down. The AP exam is going virtual”
Third Place: Dave Bowman
“At AMC Theatres, a fade to red, not black”
Sports Photography
Second Place: Robert Gauthier
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tagging out Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson
News Slideshow
Third Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times
Coverage of protests in response to the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor
Feature Slideshow
First Place: Marcus Yam, Alan Hagman and Andrea Castillo
The long road: An exodus from Venezuela
Third Place: Robert Gauthier
Wrestling with Covid-19
Audio Storytelling
First Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times
“Chasing Cosby”
Informational Graphic
First Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times
Tracking the coronavirus in California
Page Design
First Place: Betty Chavarria and Kelli Sullivan
Exodus from Venezuela (Sunday front-page package)
Online Presentation
Second Place: Staff, Los Angeles Times
Fumed out: How toxic fumes seep into the air you breathe on planes
For a full list of contest results and judges’ comments, visit bestofthewestcontest.org.