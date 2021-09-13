L.A. Times’ The Envelope Gets Glossy Print Run for Oscar Season

Starting in November, The Times’ home for coverage of entertainment awards contenders will publish as a weekly magazine

The Envelope, the Los Angeles Times’ entertainment industry and awards insider, will publish a weekly, glossy magazine starting Nov. 23 and running through the nominating and voting periods for next year’s Academy Awards.

“With each awards season, we look to improve on what we’ve done so far,” said Elena Howe, editor of The Envelope. “We’ve been thrilled with the recent redesign of The Envelope and felt that publishing as a glossy magazine was the best way to showcase our award-winning coverage and give our subscribers an even better reading experience.”

Originally launched in 2006, The Envelope is the most-read1 seasonal print product that features interviews with and profiles of contenders for Hollywood’s biggest awards, including the Oscars and Emmys. Following a complete design refresh in 2019, The Envelope’s visual appeal and original reporting has been popular with Times subscribers and the Academy and Guild members who vote on the awards2. The move from a tabloid-style, high quality newsprint product to a bound, glossy magazine will provide a better reading experience and allow film fans and industry pros to collect and save the issues throughout awards season.

“We relaunched the IMAGE section as a magazine in March and have had tremendous success, both with our advertisers and with subscribers,” said Anna Magzanyan, chief of staff to the executive chairman and L.A. Times head of strategy and revenue. “Elevating The Envelope, a highly respected entertainment news product, as a glossy magazine is one of many investments we are making and one that we are extremely excited to be able to share with our clients, industry decision makers and readers.”

The Envelope magazine will be delivered via direct mail to Times seven-day subscribers and to Academy and Guild members.

On Nov. 23, The Envelope will begin a 15-week run of print issues dedicated to covering the A-list talent and behind-the-scenes professionals from the year’s best and most talked about films. Each issue will focus on different roles and aspects of production, providing coverage of everyone from the actors and directors to the sound designers, costume designers, cinematographers and more, through the nominations and beyond.

In addition to the seasonal print editions, the Envelope portfolio includes year-round coverage online and via the L.A. Times app (latimes.com/envelope); the Emmy-winning Roundtable video series; The Envelope podcast; Envelope Live screenings and events; and The Envelope newsletter.

