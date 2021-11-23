L.A. Times Has Awards Season Covered with The Envelope

The Los Angeles Times today published its first issue of The Envelope, The Times entertainment industry and awards insider, in advance of this year’s Oscars and will be launching season two of the companion podcast on Nov. 30.

The Envelope (latimes.com/envelope) will cover the A-list talent and behind-the-scenes professionals from this awards season over a 15-week run leading up to the Academy Awards. Offering a colorful awards season preview, the latest stories from The Envelope include interviews with stars and creators behind the most talked about films, including Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Simon Rex, Jessica Beshir, Rita Moreno and Questlove, plus a special spotlight on music documentaries, and Oscar picks from The Times’ film experts.

Hosted by Times Entertainment Reporters Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal, “The Envelope” podcast will pull back the curtain on this awards season as they are joined by A-list actors, directors and showrunners for intimate conversations about their personal lives and creative processes — and how it all fuels their art.

The Envelope podcast is back on November 30th with brand new episodes that pull back the curtain on this award season’s top contenders.



Listen to the trailer here ⬇️https://t.co/ImK1YKiLYR pic.twitter.com/OYazyJhl9P — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 9, 2021

Advertisement

Actress Kirsten Dunst will open the second season on Nov. 30 as she recounts transformative moments from her decades-long career and shares stories about starring in Jane Campion’s new film, “The Power of the Dog.” The podcast will drop new episodes every Tuesday, featuring guests such as Halle Berry, Jennifer Coolidge and Adam McKay.

The Envelope portfolio includes year-round coverage online and via the L.A. Times app (latimes.com/envelope); the Emmy-winning Roundtable video series; The Envelope podcast; Envelope Live screenings and events; and The Envelope newsletter. To stay up to date with all of The Times’ entertainment industry and awards coverage, sign up for The Envelope newsletter.

