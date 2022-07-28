Scott Sandell named Page 1 editor at The Times

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Managing Editor Sara Yasin, Editor at Large Scott Kraft and Deputy Managing Editor Shelby Grad:

We’re pleased to announce that Scott Sandell will become Page 1 editor.

In his new role, Sandell will draw on his years of experience across the newsroom to help guide daily news coverage across all platforms, backread enterprise stories and make sure our report conforms to the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and truth-telling that our readers expect. He’s already proved his skill at collaborating with and working for various departments since starting at The Times as an intern in 1993.

Sandell joins Mary Ann Meek in the position, which makes news-play decisions for the front page of the paper in consultation with senior editors, mediates taste and language, and handles production issues and emergencies.

For the past seven years, Sandell has overseen The Times’ newsletters, with an aim to reach new audiences and strengthen reader loyalty. In addition to editing and writing, he helped build and lead a team that works across the newsroom and with other Times departments to develop our newsletter portfolio, which now stands at more than 30 newsletters.

Before that, he led our online coverage of arts and entertainment, including digital strategy and day-to-day operations, and managed an innovative team of producers, editors and reporters. He served as the architect of our online coverage of the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and other awards shows.

Advertisement

Sandell has worked as a reporter, copy editor, line editor or acting section editor in almost every department of the newsroom, including stints in the departed South Bay section and San Fernando Valley edition. He’s edited coverage of election nights, Olympic Games, the opening of Walt Disney Concert Hall, and even gardening. On Sept. 11, 2001, he was part of a team that put out an extra edition of The Times, and ongoing coverage of the terror attacks in the weeks that followed.

Sandell, who will transition into his new role next month, will report to Grad.