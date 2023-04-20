L.A. Times Offers Readers New ‘Highly Specific’ Disneyland Guide

The Disneyland guide includes a ranking of every ride in the park.

The Los Angeles Times has published “The Great Big Highly Specific Guide to Disneyland,” a 16-article package to help readers plan an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

The guide includes tips and advice on everything from the best rides, to delectable dishes, to navigating a solo trip. It also includes 41 tips, tricks and food secrets gleaned from Disney fanatics, plus insight from ex-cast members on what they wish you knew about Disneyland.

“This was a big endeavor and one we wanted to be really proud of,” said Features Editor Brittany Levine Beckman. “We have a good mix of explainers, utility pieces and more off-the-beaten-path, thought-provoking stories.”

The guide is online now. It will appear in print on Sunday, April 23, and will be available for purchase via Shop L.A. Times.