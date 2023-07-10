Welcome to De Los, Powered by the Los Angeles Times

De Los , a community-driven brand and platform powered by the Los Angeles Times, launched today. Created as a space to explore all things Latinidad – in Los Angeles and across the country – De Los offers reporting and commentary, graphic comics and topical social videos, a forum to celebrate or critique the news of the day, and a way to connect through a shared sense of culture and identity.

“I’m incredibly proud of the De Los team for pioneering a groundbreaking new storytelling brand,” said L.A. Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida. “Created for and by Latinos, De Los is an expression of both the responsibility we have to offer more to the diasporic Latino communities that are largely underserved by news media and the opportunity we have to engage with a population that is shaping our future.”

De Los is led by L.A. Times’ General Manager for Latino Initiatives Angel Rodriguez, Editorial Director Fidel Martinez and Design Director Martina Ibáñez-Baldor. The Latino Initiatives team originally launched the Latinx Files newsletter, hosted by Martinez, in November 2020. Building on the success of the weekly English-language newsletter and projects such as the digital Día de Muertos altar , the Chicano Moratorium 50 Years Later , Fernandomania @ 40 and LA Vanguardia , and centering on the idea of belonging to, or being of, multiple cultures, De Los brings to life the internal conversations, larger debates, creative joys and many nuances of the U.S. Latino experience.

“Latino identity, and the term ‘Latino’ itself, is a shortcut for describing an incredibly diverse group of people,” said Rodriguez. “We are excited about digging into what that means, every single day, as we take a look at the things we have in common, show how different our cultures and identities can be, and bring everyone together for an ongoing conversation about the thread that ties us all together.”

Merida added that the L.A. Times is uniquely positioned to introduce this new platform.

De Los is an extension of and complement to the award-winning journalism for and about Latinos produced by the L.A. Times, which is based in a community that is nearly 50% Latino and where more than 100 journalists in its newsroom are Latino.

Several members of the L.A. Times staff moved into new roles to launch De Los, while others have joined the team of reporters, editors, illustrators and creatives. De Los staff includes Columnist Suzy Exposito, Community Editor Jessica Perez, Art Director Diana Ramirez Santacruz, Assistant Editors Christian Orozco and Crystal Villarreal, and Reporters Alejandra Molina, Andrea Flores and Chelsea Hylton, with Raul Roa serving as photo editor for the platform.

De Los will feature the work of J.P. Brammer (¡Hola Papi!), Edgar Gomez (“High-Risk Homosexual”), Yesika Salgado (poet and columnist), Tina Vásquez (Prism), Javier Zamora (“Solito”), Alex Zaragoza (arts and entertainment journalist) and other contributors, alongside staff-written pieces.

Since the beginning of June, De Los has been active within the community, rolling out social content on TikTok and Instagram, including from contributors Bobby Astro (Down to Mars TV) and Mala Muñoz (Locatora Radio), distributing a limited-run zine, and participating in community events.

As part of its launch, De Los will showcase episodes of a new video series, “Los Angeles Times F.A.M.,” which is produced by L.A. Times Studios, created by the arts collective Poetic and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada. De Los will present episodes on Highland Park (premiering July 13) and South L.A. (Aug. 10), each of which features food, art and music made by Latinos.

Delta Air Lines has signed on as a launch sponsor for De Los. The California Endowment will support the platform as a community funder, beginning this fall.