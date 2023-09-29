L.A. Times Wins Two Loeb Awards, Rivera Brooks Honored with Minard Editor Award

The Los Angeles Times has won two awards in the 2023 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. Additionally, Times Deputy Business Editor Nancy Rivera Brooks received the Lawrence Minard Editor Award, which celebrates excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing.

Presented by the G. and R. Loeb Foundation and UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management, the awards recognize the work of journalists who illuminate the worlds of business, finance and the economy. Winners were announced in a ceremony in New York City on Sept. 28.

Rivera Brooks was celebrated for her over 40-year tenure at The Times, highlighting everything from her work on The Times’ 1983 Pulitzer Prize-winning project on Southern California’s Latino community to bringing much-needed diversity to the Business section’s coverage and staff.

As an editor, Rivera Brooks has mentored countless reporters on the nuances of the energy industry, supply chain, gas prices and California’s labor regulations. She has also been a driving force behind two of The Times’ most successful editorial franchises focusing on Southern California’s luxury real estate market as well as climate issues across the American West and the globe.

The L.A. Times also earned an award in the explanatory category for Repowering the West, a series that explores the clean energy transition in California and the American West. The award-winning team included Climate Columnist Sammy Roth; Photographer Robert Gauthier; Senior Video Director Maggie Beidelman; Video Journalists Jessica Q. Chen and Claire Hannah Collins; Design Intern Ashley Cai and Assistant News Editor Thomas Suh Lauder.

In addition, The Times was a winner in the local category for Legal Weed, Broken Promises, an investigative series that explores the fallout of legal recreational cannabis in California. The winning team included Investigative Reporters Adam Elmahrek, Kiera Feldman and Robert J. Lopez; Staff Writers Paige St. John, Ruben Vives and Marisa Gerber; and Photographer Brian van der Brug.

The Times and ProPublica were also recognized as a finalist in the visual storytelling category for “A Uranium Ghost Town in the Making,” which revealed the devastating effects of uranium mining in a New Mexico community.

For more on the Loeb awards, visit theloebawards.com.