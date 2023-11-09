L.A. Times Shines a Spotlight on Hollywood Side Hustles

The Los Angeles Times has launched “Hollywood Side Hustles,” a package of articles and a live video roundtable showcasing celebrities who have built lucrative businesses beyond Hollywood.

“As we saw more and more instances of the industry’s biggest actors launching new businesses outside of Hollywood, we decided to dig deeper into this trend,” said Deputy Editor for Entertainment and Arts Maane Khatchatourian, who spearheaded the project. “We wanted to explore the cause of the rise of these side ventures in the last few years and what it meant for the stars’ careers.”

Citing a JLL Research report, Khatchatourian noted that more than a third of modern celebrity brands were launched in 2020 or later. The study also found that actors make up the biggest group of retail business owners in the entertainment industry, with beauty taking the lead as the most popular market for celebrity brands.

The editorial package includes stories on the growing movement of actors launching their own businesses; 20 female celebrities with booming businesses; and a profile on Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson, who channeled her passion for hair to build a lucrative hair-care business.

The roundtable, “The Art of the Hollywood Side Hustle,” was held on Nov. 7. Moderated by Times Columnist Amy Kaufman, panelists included Sarah Hyland, co-founder of Sourse; Molly Sims, founder of Something Happy Productions and YSE Beauty; and Ashley Tisdale, founder of Frensche. The business-savvy stars discussed why they pivoted from Hollywood to create businesses inspired by their own mental and physical health experiences.

Of course, as one of the articles noted, star power doesn’t guarantee a business’ success. While many celebrities, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez, have built lucrative businesses, numerous celebrity restaurants and clothing lines have also floundered over the years.

Read the “Hollywood Side Hustle” package and watch the roundtable.