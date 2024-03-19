L.A. Times Short Docs Launches New Season with ‘Baca’ About the Founder of L.A.’s First Mural Program

The Los Angeles Times has launched its third season of Short Docs , a series of short documentary films that reflect a West Coast perspective from diverse, acclaimed and emerging filmmakers. The first film to debut this season is “Baca,” a retrospective on the artistic and activist career of Dr. Judith F. Baca, by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn. Presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., the new slate of Short Docs will be available to stream at latimes.com/shortdocs , beginning with “Baca.”

“Baca” is presented in association with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), where the artist is building on her expansive mural project, “The Great Wall of Los Angeles,” by painting two new sections of the mural onsite at LACMA. “Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and the Great Wall” is on view at LACMA through June 2.

With the goal of creating an accessible platform for filmmakers, bringing compelling films to a wider audience and starting conversations around the filmmakers and their subjects, Short Docs accepts submissions, curates selections and gathers the community through on-demand viewing opportunities, in-person screenings and virtual events. Films selected for Short Docs are presented by the L.A. Times and made available to its audience, to stream online, while in limited theatrical release at festivals and special screenings.

Advertisement

Canon, the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times and presenting sponsor of Short Docs, extends the use of Canon professional cinematic cameras and lenses, product support and educational training to participating Short Docs filmmakers to utilize in producing their next films.

L.A. Times Short Docs debuted in 2022. Short Docs filmmakers have participated in several film festivals in North America, including Sundance, AFI Fest, DOC NYC, Indy Shorts and Urbanworld, and their films have been in contention for and – as of this month – won Academy Awards and earned festival honors, including Urbanworld Best Documentary Short, IDA Best Short Documentary Shortlist and DOC NYC Shorts Shortlist. The entire Short Docs catalog, including Oscar-winning “The Last Repair Shop,” is available to stream online.