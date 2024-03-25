California Legislature Honors L.A. Times Photographer Christina House as a ‘HERstory Maker’

At a ceremony on Mar. 11, in honor of Women’s History Month, members of the California legislature honored Los Angeles Times Photographer Christina House as one of the 2024 California Women Making HERstory.

House was honored along with seven other women from across the state on the Assembly and Senate floors in a ceremony hosted by the Legislative Women’s Caucus. Each woman was celebrated for demonstrating an exemplary role in California’s innovation and progress.

House, who joined The Times in 2017, was lauded for her award-winning work, particularly those projects that spotlighted women. In 2023, she earned the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look at the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. In 2021, House was honored in the portrait series category of the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism contest for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports.”

“Christina House consistently shows L.A. Times readers uniquely fresh and creative ways to see the daily life and people of California through her photography,” said Kim Chapin, executive director for photography at The Times.

House said that she was “incredibly surprised” to receive the invitation from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus for their Women Making HERstory celebration. “Being honored with an impressive group of women for my work that has much focused on women truly is humbling,” she said. “This recognition is a reminder of the importance of photojournalism. The power of photography and storytelling to reach out and connect readers to another human experience to expand our understanding of the world really matters.”

