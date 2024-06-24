L.A. Times Staff Writer Jack Flemming Wins National Award for Real Estate Reporting

Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Jack Flemming has earned a gold award in the 74th annual National Assoc. of Real Estate Editors’ (NAREE) journalism awards. The annual awards competition recognizes excellence in reporting, writing and editing stories about residential and commercial real estate. Winners were honored at the NAREE conference in Austin, Texas, on June 21.

Flemming won the gold award in the category of best residential real estate story in a daily or weekly newspaper. The winning piece, ‘The tenant from hell’: She refused to pay for her luxury Airbnb for 540 days. She says she has a legal right to stay , told the story of an Airbnb guest at a luxury studio in Brentwood who refused to check out after her scheduled stay ended.

“Flemming’s story untangles a complicated web of legalities amid a long-ranging he-said-she-said conflict,” commented the competition judges. “With all the bases such a story needs to cover, it would be easy to get bogged down in the details of the debate. But the lithe writing takes the reader through two sides of an emotional, exasperating debate and to a better understanding of how a larger system of ordinances and issues around affordable housing can create complex situations for renters and landlords.”

