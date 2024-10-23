L.A. Times Celebrates 101 Best Restaurants of 2024 with Reveal Party on Dec. 3 at the Hollywood Palladium

The Los Angeles Times will unveil its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide, presented by City National Bank, at the Hollywood Palladium on the evening of Dec. 3, coinciding with the guide’s publication on latimes.com. Acclaimed chefs and award-winning restaurateurs will gather to serve up exquisite dishes and celebrate another year of exceptional dining, with Gilberto Cetina, Michael Cimarusti, Genevieve Gergis, Charbel Hayek, Ludo Lefebvre, Ori Menashe and Nancy Silverton, among others, scheduled to attend. Guests can enjoy unlimited sips and bites from dozens of the city’s top restaurants and bars, while The Times Food team presents a countdown of this year’s 101 list, live from the Palladium’s newly renovated ballroom. General admission and VIP tickets, that include early entry, are available now for purchase .

The iconic 101 list was created in 2013 by the late, Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold as a quintessential guide to the places that exemplify Southern California food culture. Now in its 12th iteration, the 101 has become a hallmark of The Times Food section and one of the newspaper’s most widely read annual guides.

The 2024 guide is curated by The Times’ James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Critic Bill Addison and Times Food Columnist Jenn Harris. Together, Addison and Harris are researching, writing and ranking the 101st best restaurants in the region based on sustained excellence in cooking and the dining experience.

This year’s guide will also spotlight the best places to drink in Los Angeles, plus new inductees into the Hall of Fame , a standing list of restaurants that have become part of the fabric of Los Angeles and define what it means to eat and live in Southern California.

Participating restaurants and bars for the 101 reveal party include: 1010 Wine and Events, Azizam, Bavel, Bistro Na’s, Bridgetown Roti, Dulan’s on Crenshaw, Dunsmoor, Found Oyster, Here’s Looking At You, Holbox, Jitlada, La Casita Mexicana, Ladyhawk, Majordōmo, Morihiro Onodera, Osteria Mozza, Petit Trois, Pizzeria Sei, Poncho’s Tlayudas, Providence, Rustic Canyon and the Benjamin Hollywood with more to be announced. VIP entry for the 101 reveal party on Dec. 3 will begin at 7:15 p.m., with general admission open at 8 p.m. Details and tickets are available on the event site .