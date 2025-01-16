L.A. Times Studios Launches Podcast Slate with ‘Boiling Point’ Hosted by Times Climate Columnist Sammy Roth

L.A. Times Studios is kicking off its 2025 podcast lineup with the launch of “ Boiling Point ,” a new audio series hosted by award-winning Los Angeles Times Climate Columnist Sammy Roth. The weekly podcast will dive into the biggest climate stories shaping the Western U.S. and the world. Each Thursday, Roth will unpack key issues on climate change, energy and conservation; interview leading environmental voices; and feature exclusive Times reporting, while also exploring the most promising solutions to combat climate change. The podcast will serve as an audio companion to Roth’s acclaimed climate newsletter that was named “ Newsletter of the Year ” by Covering Climate Now in 2023. The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms. L.A. Times Studios will also debut a new true-crime podcast hosted by Times Staff Writer Christopher Goffard, “ Crimes of The Times ,” launching on Jan. 28.

The first episode of “Boiling Point” features a conversation with Kelly Sanders, USC professor of civil and environmental engineering and former energy policy advisor to the Biden White House. Roth and Sanders talk about what the fires mean for the future of Los Angeles and how the city might adapt as the planet heats up and the climate crisis worsens.

“We’re thrilled to unveil a new lineup of podcasts that showcase the exceptional talent of the Los Angeles Times newsroom. These podcasts underscore our commitment to award-winning journalism and solidify our leadership in investigative reporting and climate coverage,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of L.A. Times Studios.

“ Crimes of The Times ” is a new video podcast from Times Staff Writer Christopher Goffard, the writer and host behind the hit podcasts “Dirty John,” “Detective Trapp” and “The Trials of Frank Carson.” The weekly podcast is based on Goffard’s narrative series about L.A.’s most notorious crime sagas, featuring new reporting, exclusive interviews and content from The Times archives. The first episode investigates the tragic Hollywood murder of actress Rebecca Schaeffer, who was killed by an obsessed fan. Goffard digs into The Times archives to chronicle how her case helped shape the nation’s first anti-stalking laws, and speaks with lead prosecutor Marcia Clark in a never-before-heard interview. Podcast subscribers can also unlock additional bonus content for the series. The “Crimes of The Times” trailer is available now, with weekly episodes launching on all podcast platforms beginning Jan. 28.

“Boiling Point,” “Crimes of The Times” and “The Envelope,” which is currently in production ahead of the Oscars, round out the L.A. Times and L.A. Times Studios collection of podcasts available to download now. Additional podcast series are in development with launch dates to be announced.

“With this new slate, we’re expanding the L.A. Times Studios podcast portfolio into new categories and mediums. This is a meaningful and effective way for us to build on our audience in the podcast space, while providing affinity and custom marketing products for our existing and new clients,”said Darius Derakshan, associate director of podcast strategy, advertising and revenue.

