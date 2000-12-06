GIRLS’ BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Harvard-Westlake 61, Palmdale 46--Karina Siam scored 15 points and Lyndsey Medders had nine steals, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (5-0) in a nonleague victory at Harvard-Westlake.

Taft 59, Fremont 30--Christina Aguinaga had 20 points and four steals for the Toreadors in a nonleague victory at Fremont.

Aguinaga made eight of 14 shots for Taft (5-0), which had 21 steals.

Cleveland 55, Monroe 40--Brynne Steward had 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Cavaliers (3-1) in a nonleague victory at Cleveland.

Steward scored 11 of Cleveland’s 18 points in the third quarter, when the Cavaliers turned a 27-25 halftime deficit into a 43-34 lead.

Oak Park 72, Hueneme 47--Kim Bryan made six of six three-point shots and scored 20 points for the Eagles (3-2) in a nonleague victory at Oak Park.

Bryan was one of six from inside the three-point arc.

North Hollywood 55, Glendora 35--Kaipresha Price had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies in the first round of the Valencia tournament.

Richelle Sherman scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half for the Huskies (2-0).

Valencia 66, Paraclete 41--Marissa Meadows had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (2-0) in the first round of the Valencia tournament.

Jackie Kolesar scored 19 points for Paraclete.

Simi Valley 51, Santa Paula 37--Teresa Cooper had 14 points and four steals in a Valencia tournament victory for the Pioneers (2-0).

Mikali Bender added 10 points for Simi Valley. Rachel Kolbeck led Santa Paula with 12 points.

Lancaster 65, Frazier Mountain 55--Deanna Butler made a free throw with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation, then scored eight of her 25 points in overtime for the Eagles (4-3) in a Mojave tournament victory.