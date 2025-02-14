Bank of America Names Greater L.A. President Raul Anaya to Lead Wildfire Response

In the wake of the devastating Palisades, Eaton and other wildfires that swept through Los Angeles County and beyond, Bank of America has taken a lead role in coordinating financial relief and reconstruction efforts.

At the helm of these efforts is Raul Anaya, Bank of America President for Greater L.A., and President of Business Banking for the institution. Anaya was appointed by Bank of America’s CEO Brian Moynihan to lead the bank’s comprehensive wildfire response.

“I am honored to be tapped by our CEO for this critical role,” said Anaya. “Thousands of families have lost their homes during the wildfires, including so many of my friends. I am pleased to be able to bring the capital, expertise and connections that Bank of America has to help support the critical rebuilding of Los Angeles.”

The role will involve close collaboration with federal, state and local officials, including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ Chief Recovery Officer, Steve Soboroff, as well as various nonprofit organizations already actively involved in the recovery efforts.

Advertisement

Bank of America has not only pledged significant financial support but has also mobilized a team of experts to address the long-term recovery needs of the community.

Bank of America’s immediate response has already reached $2 million, all aimed at addressing urgent needs. $1 million was granted to the American Red Cross, alongside $500,000 each to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. These efforts underscore the bank’s dedication to supporting a community just beginning to recover from the devastating event.

Anaya’s leadership is complemented by his deep roots and pride in the region. His participation on numerous local nonprofit boards, including the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, positions him as a key figure in spearheading the city’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Advertisement

As Bank of America channels its resources and expertise toward the recovery of Los Angeles, the bank reinforces its longstanding commitment to helping communities in need. The initiative reflects the institution’s dedication to social responsibility and also highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing large-scale crises.

The bank has a history of aid in times of need, dating back to its founder A.P. Giannini’s philanthropic efforts following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. With its wildfire response, Bank of America continues to build on its legacy of community support.