Joshua Tree Art Museum Breaks Ground, Marking a New Chapter in High Desert Arts and Culture

The Joshua Tree Art Museum (JTAM), founded by renowned contemporary artist and visionary Shane Townley, proudly announced the groundbreaking of its landmark facility near Copper Mountain College. This museum is set to become a cultural beacon in the High Desert, celebrating art, education and community engagement.

A Visionary with a Global Legacy

Shane Townley’s career spans two decades of transformative work in the contemporary art world. Known for his environmentally conscious paintings and innovative leadership, Townley’s influence has extended from New York City’s Tribeca Art District to Southern California’s vibrant artistic hubs.

As the founder of the Townley Gallery in Tribeca, Townley created a cultural cornerstone that brought together emerging and established artists, as highlighted in Patch and UP Magazine. His leadership of the New York Art Center turned it into a must-visit destination for contemporary art enthusiasts (Tribeca Citizen).

Advertisement

Townley’s impact continued with the launch of www.LagunaART.com, a premier gallery in Orange County representing over 400 artists. For over 20 years, this space has offered dynamic art exhibitions, education programs and children’s workshops, fostering creativity in the community.

Beyond his galleries, Townley is also celebrated for his environmental advocacy through art, often addressing global issues such as climate change and deforestation (Biography).

The Architectural Vision: David Irwin

The architectural design of the Joshua Tree Art Museum is spearheaded by David Irwin, a celebrated architect, poet and philosopher. Irwin’s work is known for blending art, sustainability and the natural environment into innovative, meaningful spaces. His involvement with Terra Projects reflects a commitment to ecological harmony and social impact through architecture, aligning perfectly with JTAM’s mission.

Advertisement

Irwin has also been recognized for his contributions to art and philosophy in the High Desert, where his poetic and thoughtful approach to design has inspired communities and creatives alike (Joshua Tree Voice). His work has been featured in publications like Medium, highlighting his dedication to creating structures that engage deeply with both nature and humanity.

“David’s vision for JTAM reflects our core values - blending the creative spirit of Joshua Tree with a commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation,” said Shane Townley, founder and director of JTAM.

A Vision for Joshua Tree

JTAM’s mission is deeply rooted in fostering artistic innovation and preserving local heritage. Spanning 2.5 acres, the museum will include:

Advertisement

Contemporary Art Gallery: Showcasing local, national and international artists.

Artist Residencies: Providing a creative sanctuary for artists to develop their work in the inspiring High Desert landscape.

Community Outreach: The ARM (Art, Reach, Motivate) Program will bring free art workshops, educational initiatives and cultural programming to downtown Joshua Tree, ensuring access to the arts for all.

Outdoor Exhibits: Sculpture gardens and installations designed to harmonize with the natural desert environment.

Youth Education Programs: Building on Townley’s success with LagunaART.com, JTAM will host art classes and workshops for children and young adults.

Leadership with Vision

The museum’s establishment is guided by a dedicated board of directors who bring expertise and passion to the project:



Shane Townley - Founder, President

Howard Kirk - Vice President

Chuy Madrigal - Tourism and PR

Beverly Churchfield - Treasurer

Cofield Mundi - Marketing and Strategy

Anthony Guiso - Strategy and Planning

Chris Nguyen - Grants Director

David Irwin - Architecture

Yeslin Santos Cabrera Townley - Secretary

A Cultural Anchor for the High Desert

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, JTAM is dedicated to making art accessible to all. Through its programs and exhibits, JTAM will celebrate the history, creativity and diversity of the Joshua Tree community while connecting it to the broader art world.

Get Involved

JTAM invites art enthusiasts, patrons and community members to join in supporting this transformative project. From volunteering to sponsorships, your support helps JTAM bring its vision to life.

For updates, donations, and more information, visit www.joshuatreeartmuseum.org or contact Cofield Mundi at 323.545.8899 or cofieldm@gmail.com.

About Joshua Tree Art Museum (JTAM)

The Joshua Tree Art Museum is a nonprofit organization founded by Shane Townley, dedicated to celebrating art, education and community in the High Desert. With a mission to inspire and connect, JTAM builds on Townley’s legacy of fostering artistic innovation and environmental awareness through his work in New York, Laguna Beach and beyond.