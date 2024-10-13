Despite Backlash Against DEI, Most Employees Remain Committed

More than three-quarters of U.S. workers say they are committed to helping their employers fight racism and injustice, and almost 80% say it is important for their company to be an inclusive organization. These are findings from a new national survey of 3,000 hourly to executive employees of large U.S. businesses conducted by DEI and talent strategy firm Seramount.

“Many companies launched concerted DEI initiatives, especially in recent years, and employees’ support for these efforts remains high,” said Subha Barry, president of Seramount.

“It is remarkable that employee support for corporate DEI policies and programs has stayed strong despite efforts by some to marginalize or eliminate all things DEI-related.”

Support for helping their employers fight racism and injustice broadly within their companies is still robust (76%) but declined from 83% in a Seramount survey conducted in 2021, on the first anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. In the new survey, support is highest among executives (90%) and lowest (69%) among hourly workers.

Responses varied little by race or ethnicity. “DEI backlash does not just imperil employees subjected to racism but anyone who faces barriers to participating fully in our organizations and the broader economy,” said Shane Lloyd, chief diversity officer at advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly, the lead survey sponsor. “This research elucidates that almost everyone, regardless of geography, political affiliation, race or ethnicity, deeply cares about fostering workplaces where anyone can thrive. We must hold steadfast to that goal.”

The survey suggests some progress, including greater recognition of the challenge, in recent years. Seventy percent of Black employees say direct managers at their companies do a good job engaging people who are different from them, compared to survey results in 2021 when 65% of Black employees said their direct managers did a good job in this area. Among all other ethnic groups, however, the percentage of employees who see their direct managers engaging well with different people has decreased since 2021. For example, in 2021, 74% of white employees said direct managers at their companies did a good job engaging people who were different from them. That number dropped to 68% in 2024.

To help companies prioritize initiatives, Seramount also asked a series of questions to gauge whether employees think their workplace is inclusive and engages employees equally without bias, exclusion or microaggression.

Employees of two or more races report the highest levels of experiencing bias at work (42%), followed by Blacks (36%), Asians (33%), Hispanics (32%) and Whites (27%). Asians report the greatest increase in bias, up from 19% in 2021.

Two-thirds of workers have experienced microaggression at work, including 54% who say they are seen as less competent or valued than other workers and 32% who say they are not fully included in activities, such as high-profile projects, important meetings or office social events. Barely a quarter (24%) of employees say they always feel psychologically safe at work. Just 38% say they usually feel safe, and 8% never feel psychologically safe on the job. Feeling psychologically safe at work is highly correlated with feelings of inclusiveness in the workplace.

“While many companies have sustained their progress with DEI in the past three years, there is significant work still to be done,” Barry continued. “The good news is that employees, for the most part, are more aware of inequities and remain committed to DEI efforts.”

