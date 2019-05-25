Hot Property Newsletter: All that and then some

Withers, 80, released his first studio album, “Just as I Am,” in 1971. The album featured the song “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which won a Grammy Award the following year. Two of his other hits, “Lean on Me” and “Just the Two of Us,” also won Grammys for best R&B song. His 1977 hit “Lovely Day” contained one of the longest sustained notes ever recorded at the time.