Migrants face harsh conditions as they await official processing in San Diego desert camps

Asylum seekers line up to receive colored wrist bands from a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 29. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



A migrant crisis in San Diego County

Jacumba Hot Springs, about halfway between San Diego and Calexico, has become a makeshift detention site for a growing number of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. The population in the open-air desert camp has roughly doubled over the last few months.

U.S. Border Patrol agents monitor the camp in southeastern San Diego County, but they don’t officially run it. Agents provide the migrants wristbands with their arrival date and order them to stay put until they can be transferred to an official processing facility.

“Often, women and children get picked up quickly,” Times reporter Melissa Gomez wrote in a story published this week . “But for many others, their time at the camps can stretch for days.”

Melissa described the harsh conditions that migrants face when they arrive at one of the three area camps:

“Once on American soil, the migrants subsist in makeshift open-air camps, where the number of tents are not nearly enough for the number of migrants. For warmth, they huddle around campfires fueled by brush and felled trees. When it’s time to sleep, many are left to rely on plastic tarps and thin blankets to shelter them from the wind and nighttime lows that can fall below 40 degrees.”

Many refugees arrived from countries including Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru. But a growing number of people are Chinese migrants, Melissa noted.

A senior Customs and Border Protection official who spoke with Melissa on background said agents are providing migrants essential provisions, including water, but it’s been the bare minimum. The official said the agency is spread thin and not equipped to handle the surge in migrants crossing the border in southeastern San Diego County.

Local volunteers from immigrant rights groups have stepped in to help feed, clothe and provide tents.

One volunteer, Chelsie Ruiz, cooks large batches of beans that are served to the camp dwellers as their afternoon meal — one of the two they get each day.

“People keep claiming this is a political issue,” Ruiz told Melissa. “No, this is not politics. These are my legit neighbors. I was taught to love my neighbor.”

Despite that local aid, there’s not enough to go around and some migrants are still going hungry, Melissa reported.

And as hundreds of people face days of exposure to the desert elements with limited water, food or shelter, volunteers expressed disappointment in governments’ minimal response.

“We’ll keep spending the money to make sure people can survive. ... But it’s not sustainable,” Erika Pinheiro, executive director of nonprofit legal advocacy group Al Otro Lado, told Melissa. “It’s just been maddening to see all levels of government point the finger at each other and try to absolve themselves of the responsibility of these individuals trying to seek asylum.”

Today’s top stories

Day laborers wait for work at a shopping plaza in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

After four day laborers were hired to dump bags of body parts, others recount stories of strange, and sometimes illegal, jobs they were hired to do.

Climate and environment



Courts and crime



Obituaries



Charles Munger, longtime investment partner of Warren Buffett, has died.

Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias, media entrepreneur, has died at age 43. She was known for her promotion of Filipino American culture through the music industry.

Marty Krofft, the TV creator behind the children’s shows “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost,” has died. He was 86.

More big stories



Today’s great reads

(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Tourists are flooding Mexico’s wine country. They’re

also destroying it. Vintners, conservationists and environmental studies argue that if growth and urbanization continues unabated, the pressures on the core industry will result in the region ceasing to be a wine region.

Other great reads



For your downtime

(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

The Kaweah Post Office in Three Rivers, Calif. (Jared Cohee)

Today’s photo is from Jared Cohee of Los Angeles: Kaweah Post Office in Three Rivers, Calif. Jared writes: “Three Rivers serves as a gateway to Sequoia National Park, and many travelers stay here before or after visits, but the permanent community is growing rapidly as well, unlike many other small towns in rural places. Be careful of the cobwebs when you drop your mail off in the vintage letter box!”

