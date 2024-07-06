Splash the weekend away at these L.A. hotels
- Need to cool off? These L.A.-area hotels offer day passes to their pools.
- Avoid the bacteria-tainted water at these Southern California beaches this holiday weekend.
Summer is officially at its peak in California as millions battle a scorching heat wave while historic wildfires across the state shut down roads, including the highway to Yosemite National Park.
The heat wave will last through at least Tuesday, while excessive heat is projected to last through July 11 in some areas of the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials have also issued a warning for several beaches across Southern California because of their bacteria-tainted water, which could result in severe illnesses.
Angelenos wishing to swim during excessive heat waves can enjoy day access to pools across the city.
Starting at $27, you can take a dip and enjoy one of the closest things to vacation you can find without actually traveling anywhere. But make sure to stay safe, whether it’s from the baking heat or rising COVID-19 cases, and use protective sunblock.
Andaz West Hollywood
Led Zeppelin, the Who and other classic rockers once frequented this Hollywood icon on the Sunset Strip. For rock enthusiasts and visitors looking for fun on the Strip, this boutique hotel offers a pool bar with Moscow Mules. You’ll be surrounded with great views in every direction, from downtown skyscrapers to the Pacific Ocean, as Andaz has the highest rooftop pool in the city.
Day pass: $27; cabana, $272
Hilton Universal City
If you’ve ever been to Universal Studios Hollywood and wondered what the 24-story glass spectacle across the street is, it’s the Hilton hotel. From a spacious pool to a hot tub, numerous trees and chic flower beds, the Hilton acts as an oasis in a bustling city. Guests can enjoy an easily accessible pool bar and satisfy cravings with an on-demand menu that includes juicy burgers. Once the poolside service is over, guests can enjoy live piano music at the Atrium Lounge. Parking is discounted.
Day pass: $38 adults, $22 kids; daybed, $163; cabana $326 (six people)
For those with daybeds or cabanas, a 20% automatic gratuity for your server will be added to all food and beverage charges.
Pasadena Hotel & Pool
Seeking a little piece of serenity or history? This property is on lively Colorado Boulevard and steps away from South Lake Avenue. The hotel’s decor — such as the vintage phone booths in the lobby that don’t actually work — pays homage to the Roaring Twenties, as the hotel was built in 1926.
On a clear day, you can see the San Gabriel Mountains from the large outdoor pool, which sits atop a vast roof deck. You’ll be surrounded by an eclectic mix of guests, so whether you’re craving burgers and family time by the pool or looking for a first date location, the hotel has you covered.
Day pass: $38
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
Is the ocean calling you? At the edge of Santa Monica’s bluff-top Palisades Park, the 5-acre Fairmont Miramar is within walking distance of the iconic Santa Monica pier. The hotel overlooks the Pacific, offering stellar views of the ocean, and is also close to 3rd Street Promenade’s shops and restaurants. But you’ll most likely want to stay at the hotel after settling into the park-like grounds surrounding the pool.
Day pass: adults $71, kids $22
Here are more tips to cool down this summer:
- Historic California heat wave putting millions at risk. Here’s what to know
- How to keep cool when the power has been shut off
- Find a cooling station near you to beat the heat during the scorching holiday weekend
- Avoid the bacteria-tainted water at these Southern California beaches this holiday weekend
The week’s biggest stories
California heat wave
- ‘An absolute scorcher’: Sweltering heat and wildfire risk loom for July Fourth weekend.
- California burns as heat wave spreads across western U.S.
- ‘Exceptionally dangerous situation:’ Historic California heat wave putting millions at risk.
Politics
- In deep-blue L.A., Democrats feel worried, betrayed, stoic about Biden’s future.
- Barrett sought middle ground in Trump immunity case. This time Roberts said no.
- Supreme Court gives Trump broad immunity from prosecution — for the past and perhaps future.
- As Biden flounders, why aren’t more Democrats sold on Kamala Harris?
- ‘I’m staying in the race’: Biden scrambles to save his reelection bid.
More big stories
- Danny Trejo brawls at a Fourth of July parade in Sunland-Tujunga. Why? A water balloon.
- Why L.A.’s most influential cocktail bar is closing after 15 years.
- Why is a Monaco billionaire buying so many properties in Carmel and Big Sur?
- A botched robbery. A tourist run over and killed. Violence erupts at upscale Newport Beach mall.
- Fecal fears pile up as an L.A. hiking mecca reopens — without half its bathrooms.
- Two dead, three injured in Huntington Beach stabbing. One person is in custody.
Column One
Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:
Move over, pickleball: In this wealthy L.A. neighborhood, another game reigns supreme. Pickleball may have exploded in the wake of the pandemic, but in Pacific Palisades, bocce is king. More than 900 people have joined the Palisades Bocce Club since it began in June 2021.
More great reads
- Can jazz clubs survive in L.A.? The supergroup SML sure hopes so.
- Guess what? Movies aren’t dead. So let’s stop with the prophecies of doom for a minute.
- ‘Who am I?’ For ‘Fantasmas’ star Martine, Vanesja is one part of her persona.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your weekend
Going out
- 🍽️ 19 of the best Caribbean restaurants to try in Los Angeles.
- 🎆 Holiday museum openings, Rolling Stones and the best of L.A.’s art and culture this week.
Staying in
- 📚Ten books to add to your reading list in July.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for tahini-herb pasta salad.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.
Which father-son duo will play in the NBA together at the same time for the first time? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.
