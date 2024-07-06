Splash the weekend away at these L.A. hotels

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, July 6. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

Splash the weekend away at these L.A. pools

Summer is officially at its peak in California as millions battle a scorching heat wave while historic wildfires across the state shut down roads, including the highway to Yosemite National Park .

The heat wave will last through at least Tuesday , while excessive heat is projected to last through July 11 in some areas of the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials have also issued a warning for several beaches across Southern California because of their bacteria-tainted water, which could result in severe illnesses.

Angelenos wishing to swim during excessive heat waves can enjoy day access to pools across the city.

Starting at $27, you can take a dip and enjoy one of the closest things to vacation you can find without actually traveling anywhere. But make sure to stay safe, whether it’s from the baking heat or rising COVID-19 cases, and use protective sunblock .

(John Russo / Andaz West Hollywood)

Andaz West Hollywood

Led Zeppelin, the Who and other classic rockers once frequented this Hollywood icon on the Sunset Strip. For rock enthusiasts and visitors looking for fun on the Strip, this boutique hotel offers a pool bar with Moscow Mules. You’ll be surrounded with great views in every direction, from downtown skyscrapers to the Pacific Ocean, as Andaz has the highest rooftop pool in the city.

Day pass: $27; cabana, $272

Hilton Universal City

If you’ve ever been to Universal Studios Hollywood and wondered what the 24-story glass spectacle across the street is, it’s the Hilton hotel. From a spacious pool to a hot tub, numerous trees and chic flower beds, the Hilton acts as an oasis in a bustling city. Guests can enjoy an easily accessible pool bar and satisfy cravings with an on-demand menu that includes juicy burgers. Once the poolside service is over, guests can enjoy live piano music at the Atrium Lounge. Parking is discounted.

Day pass: $38 adults, $22 kids; daybed, $163; cabana $326 (six people)

For those with daybeds or cabanas, a 20% automatic gratuity for your server will be added to all food and beverage charges.

(Pasadena Hotel and Pool)

Pasadena Hotel & Pool

Seeking a little piece of serenity or history? This property is on lively Colorado Boulevard and steps away from South Lake Avenue. The hotel’s decor — such as the vintage phone booths in the lobby that don’t actually work — pays homage to the Roaring Twenties, as the hotel was built in 1926.

On a clear day, you can see the San Gabriel Mountains from the large outdoor pool, which sits atop a vast roof deck. You’ll be surrounded by an eclectic mix of guests, so whether you’re craving burgers and family time by the pool or looking for a first date location, the hotel has you covered.

Day pass: $38

(Fairmont Miramar Hotel)

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Is the ocean calling you? At the edge of Santa Monica’s bluff-top Palisades Park, the 5-acre Fairmont Miramar is within walking distance of the iconic Santa Monica pier. The hotel overlooks the Pacific, offering stellar views of the ocean, and is also close to 3rd Street Promenade’s shops and restaurants. But you’ll most likely want to stay at the hotel after settling into the park-like grounds surrounding the pool.

Day pass: adults $71, kids $22

Here are more tips to cool down this summer:



The week’s biggest stories

Youths brave high temperatures while hiking the Eaton Canyon Trail recently. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California heat wave



Politics



More big stories



Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

Nancy Myers of the I Liff Bocce team lines up her ball during play for the Pacific Palisades Bocce League. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Move over, pickleball: In this wealthy L.A. neighborhood, another game reigns supreme. Pickleball may have exploded in the wake of the pandemic, but in Pacific Palisades, bocce is king. More than 900 people have joined the Palisades Bocce Club since it began in June 2021.

More great reads



For your weekend

Family-owned El Bacano serves Dominican cuisine through its lens, like Santana’s chicken, a take on the popular Caribbean dish stew chicken and rice. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



