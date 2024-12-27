2024’s best films, TV shows and more, according to Times critics

(Illustration by Julia Schimautz / For The Times)

The best books, movies, TV and more of 2024

I hope you’re making the most (or least?) of dead week — this lovely slowdown between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

This is the time of lounging, leftovers and a glut of year-end lists. So of course, Times critics and entertainment writers have compiled several of their own, featuring their picks for the best films, music, TV shows, books and more over the last 50-some weeks.

Here’s a sampling of those, in case you’re looking for something to watch, listen to or read before 2025.

Kristen Stewart in A24’s “Love Lies Bleeding.” (Anna Kooris / A24)

🎞️ The year’s best films

For her list this year, Times film critic Amy Nicholson focused on what felt fresh and in the moment as the movie industry struggles to rebound.

“Seven of the movies on my top-10 list come from first- and second-time filmmakers, a supermajority that augurs well for 2025 and beyond,” she wrote. “Talent exists and it’s getting seen.”

Below are a handful of Amy’s picks and honorable mentions. You can read through her full list here .



“Anora”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Love Lies Bleeding”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Nickel Boys”

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

From left: Lisa Kudrow, Rune Temte, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Charlyne Yi and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva in “Time Bandits,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Apple TV+)

📺 The year’s best TV shows

This year’s top tier programming did not share some sweeping cultural throughline, according to Times television critic Robert Lloyd, who grouped his picks by themes.

“There are big historical dramas, avant-garde comedies, dual-reality science fiction series, cheeky period romps, true crime, personal tales in political frameworks, an eccentric comic mystery,” Robert wrote. “What they share is the sense that they have been made with evident commitment by people — people with a point of view, even a vision, not by an algorithm or artificial intelligence.”

Here are several series and how he categorized them.

A banner year for period satirical adventure comedies: “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” “Renegade Nell” and “Time Bandits”

“Shogun” was “too big, too sumptuous, too grand, too Emmy-awarded, too popular to ignore,” Robert wrote.

Female-fronted mysteries in three keys: “Under the Bridge,” “Land of Women” and “Elsbeth”

Sci-fi series that play loose with reality: “Dark Matter” and “Constellation”

Explore Robert’s full best-of piece here .

The Cure perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

💿 The year’s best albums

Times pop music critic Mikael Wood crafted a list of 20 albums that runs the gamut from inescapable breakout artists to returning legends from decades long passed. Here are several:



“Brat” - Charli XCX

“Songs of a Lost World” - The Cure

“Cowboy Carter” - Beyoncé

“One Hand Clapping” - Paul McCartney & Wings

“Two Star & the Dream Police” - Mk.gee

“Hardstone Psycho” - Don Toliver

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” - Billie Eilish

📖 The year’s best books

Times book critics Mark Athitakis, Jessica Ferri and Bethanne Patrick selected 15 books (though some double picks) that were published or reissued in 2024.

“The diverse narratives tackle thorny topics such as illness, racism and the dissolution of marriage; one selection employs experimental storytelling that shouldn’t work but does, while another is positively Joycean in its length,” they wrote. Below are six of their picks and the full list is here .



“Cahokia Jazz” by Francis Spufford

“Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar

“Ours” by Phillip B. Williams

“Liars” by Sarah Manguso

“The Safekeep” by Yael van der Wouden

“Small Rain” by Garth Greenwell

My picks

I don’t know about “best,” but here are some films, TV shows and albums I enjoyed this year.

Three films (I was disappointed by a lot of movies this year, plus I didn’t see as many as usual)



🪱 “Dune: Part Two”

💉 “The Substance”

🤫 “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Five TV shows (not necessarily new to 2024, but new seasons this year)



🍽️ “The Bear”

🗾 “Shogun”

🪨 “Shrinking”

✏️ “English Teacher”

🍰 “The Great British Baking Show”

Seven albums



“Poetry” - Dehd

“Tangk” - Idles

“Only God Was Above Us” - Vampire Weekend

“A LA SALA” - Khruangbin

“All Born Screaming” - St. Vincent

“GNX” - Kendrick Lamar

“Mid Spiral” - BadBadNotGood

Also, here are some great newsletters (because I read way more of those than new books these days)



We have more year-end lists to explore here:



Today’s top stories

The latest offensive from the ocean worries officials and some locals, who wonder how common such dangerously strong and frequent waves may become in Santa Cruz. (Shmuel Thaler/AP)

Towering waves returned to wallop California’s coast again



Destructive waves keep thrashing Santa Cruz, where a chunk of a historic wharf collapsed this week. Is it just bad luck that has left the coastal city vulnerable to dangerous surf?

Powerful ocean waves are expected to return to the Bay Area for the rest of the week.

Healthcare is Newsom’s biggest unfinished project. Trump complicates the task



Big goodbyes at LAUSD



What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

(David Huang / For The Times)

Move over, Champagne. A new wave of California sparkling wines is changing the bubbly game. California’s new wave of sparkling wines is hitting its stride. These bubbles are rising to the top not because they taste like Champagne — but precisely because they don’t.

Other must reads



“Babygirl” star Nicole Kidman could heat up the Oscar race.

From living the RV beach life to World Series heroics: Our favorite 2024 Sports stories.

For your downtime

A mural of former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela by artist Robert Vargas is on a building near the 1st Street entrance to the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a photo of the day

The bombed-out Los Angeles Times building. (Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from the Los Angeles Times’ archives of the bombed-out L.A. Times building in October 1910.

