Knafeh Nabulseyeh

Make Ahead:

These are best eaten the day they are drizzled with the sugar syrup. They can be made up to two days in advance, though, if you want to get ahead. If you do this, just skip the step where the syrup is poured on and then, when ready to serve, reheat the knafeh in the oven at 400°F. Once they are warmed through, pour on the syrup and serve while still warm. The sugar syrup can be made well ahead of using; it keeps in the fridge for weeks. You’ll have a bit more syrup than you need here (you’ll make 1⅔ cups and use 1 cup), but it’s always good to have around, for when a touch of sweetness is needed.