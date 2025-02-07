Newsom notes ‘positive’ talk with Trump during D.C. visit to secure federal fire aid

President Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom listen, after arriving on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 24, 2025.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



How Newsom’s trip to D.C. went.

Record-breaking rain lashes California, with two people killed during storm in Sonoma County.

Dazzling Midcentury Modern homes you don’t want to miss at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

Newsom and Trump meet again, this time in D.C.

Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to Washington this week for a 90-minute sit-down with President Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday, followed by meetings with U.S. House and Senate leaders Thursday.

The governor’s main goal was to secure federal disaster aid for Los Angeles County after last month’s deadly, destructive fires, likely to be among the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history .

Local and state agencies can seek federal reimbursements for firefighting resources, providing shelter to the thousands who lost their homes, as well as the monthslong debris removal process .

Before he left office, President Biden promised to reimburse 100% of fire response costs for the first six months. But given the region’s long road to recovery and rebuilding, longer-term support will be needed from the Trump administration.

And Newsom had a second objective, my colleagues Taryn Luna and Faith E. Pinho reported : “To continue to repair his rocky relationship with the commander-in-chief.”

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom after arriving on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 24. (Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

How did it go?

In an interview with The Times Thursday, Newsom described the conversation as “substantive” and “positive.” He said they discussed wildfire recovery along with more contentious topics, including water policy and recently passed state legislation that would boost the state’s legal funding for an expected barrage of lawsuits against Trump’s actions (which has already begun ).

You might recall that Trump expressed a desire to put conditions on the state in order to grant federal aid.

“I just want voter ID as a start, and I want the water to be released,” Trump told reporters in North Carolina before he flew to L.A. to meet with local officials on Jan. 24. “After that, I will be the greatest president that California has ever seen.”

Newsom told The Times that quid pro did not come up in “explicit terms” when he and Trump spoke Wednesday.

Newsom is looking to strike a balance between collaboration and confrontation.

Shortly after Trump’s election victory, Newsom told donors that his goal was “not to wake up every single day and get a crowbar and try to put it in the spokes of the wheel of the Trump administration.”

“In that spirit of an open hand, not a closed fist, that’s how we want to proceed,” the governor said. “[But] I’m not naive either, and we’re pragmatic and we will stand firm.”

Luna and Pinho noted that Trump’s visit to fire-ravaged L.A. kicked off with a meeting with Newsom on the tarmac, which represented a congenial shift after recent years of contentious crossfire between the two leaders.

“After the brief airport chat and a 30-minute phone call the next day, Trump’s daily barrage of criticism of the governor has mostly stopped,” they wrote. “Newsom has been careful not to immediately react to everything Trump says or does, but also walk the fine line of speaking out when he feels California’s values are under attack.”

One example of that fine line: the recent discharge of water from two dams in Tulare County by the Army Corps of Engineers, which said it was acting on an earlier order from the president.

Trump celebrated dumping billions of gallons downstream into the San Joaquin Valley, saying it would flow to farmers and aid firefighting efforts in L.A.

In reality, much of the water ended up seeping into the ground, my colleague Ian James reported this week, as it’s not irrigation season and the Central Valley waterway does not lead to L.A. Local and state water experts criticized the action as a wasteful political stunt that will hurt farmers.

“Attempts to connect water management in Northern California to local wildfire fighting in Los Angeles have zero factual basis,” Tara Gallegos, a spokesperson for Newsom’s office, told me via email. “California continues to pump as much water as it did under the Trump administration’s policies, and water operations to move water south through the Delta have absolutely nothing to do with the local fire response in Los Angeles.”

But personally, Newsom has been muted on the incident, with some critics even saying that his latest order to “maximize” water capture mirrors Trump’s rhetoric .

“This order reads as though it was written by President Trump,” Barry Nelson, a policy representative for the fishing group Golden State Salmon Assn, told James.

Today’s top stories

A firefighting plane makes a drop on the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Investigating the California wildfires of 2025



Authorities say an uptick in arson arrests was likely the result of increased public attention to common smaller fires, which are dangerous during extreme weather conditions.

Amid drones, long-distance camera lenses and metal detectors, a hillside in Eaton Canyon has become the focus of intense scrutiny over the last month by teams of private investigators now seeking clues on whether Southern California Edison equipment caused the massive fire that destroyed large swaths of Altadena.

Read more on how the deadly blazes started, the conditions that allowed for widespread destruction and how local government fell short in efforts to protect and alert the public.

Aryan Brotherhood on trial



A witness testified he killed three men in a two-week span on the orders of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Prosecutors say they have traced seven homicides — two behind bars, five on the streets of Los Angeles County — to three alleged leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.

The ongoing federal trial of three alleged Aryan Brotherhood members has revealed the prison gang’s influence on the streets of Los Angeles County.

What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in the new Prime Video comedy series “Clean Slate.” (The Tyler Twins / For The Times)

Laverne Cox and George Wallace offer a loving vision of trans families in ‘Clean Slate.’ The actors spoke about their new Prime Video comedy series that features Cox as a transgender woman returning home to Alabama to live with her father, played by Wallace. It is as didactic as it is aspirational — especially at a time when executive orders from President Trump continue to target and erase trans lives.

Other must reads



For your downtime

A 1962 home by Charles Du Bois home in Vista Las Palmas will be open to the public during this year’s Modernism Week in Palm Springs. (James Schnepf)

Going out



🏠Dazzling Midcentury Modern homes you don’t want to miss at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week.

🎵🎰Kelly Clarkson stays busy: The singer has booked a new Las Vegas residency to start this summer.

Staying in



And finally ... your photo of the day

Food editor Daniel Hernandez finishes off his spicy guacamole with more serrano peppers in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen in El Segundo. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun. It’s part of the latest story from Times food editor Daniel Hernandez, who says it’s time for America to drop tomato and onion from your guacamole.

