Advertisement
California

How did Gene Hackman die? So far, there are more questions than answers

Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview.
Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972.
(George Brich / Associated Press)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday. I’m your host, Andrew J. Campa. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

    Unraveling Gene Hackman’s final act

    Days after the grim discovery at their Santa Fe, N.M., home, the circumstances surrounding the death of Gene Hackman, his wife and one of their dogs remain a mystery.

    The Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead by maintenance workers Wednesday. While Hackman’s age, 95, doesn’t make his death all that surprising, the precise cause has so far eluded authorities — despite there being no obvious signs of foul play.

    Advertisement

    My colleagues Nathan Solis, Clara Harter and Richard Winton have the latest on the investigation, including local law enforcement sharing that they believe Hackman may have died on Feb. 17, the last day activity was registered on his pacemaker.

    Raquel Welch, Cloris Leachman, named best supporting actress and Gene Hackman at the 1971 Academy Awards presented March 27, 1972 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

    Obituaries

    Gene Hackman, two-time Oscar winner, found dead with his wife and dog in Santa Fe home

    Actor Gene Hackman got his break in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ and rose to stardom in ‘The French Connection.’ He was 95.

    There were also pills found at the scene.

    “We’ll be analyzing cellphone data, phone calls, text messages, events, photos in the cellphone, to try to piece a timeline together,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a news conference Friday.

    Here’s what we know:

    Couple was found in separate rooms

    Maintenance workers found Hackman and Arakawa just before 2 p.m on Wednesday.

    Eventually a community caretaker called 911.

    Hackman’s body was discovered on the floor near the kitchen with a walking cane and sunglasses nearby, according to a court affidavit.

    Advertisement

    Arakawa’s body was located in a bathroom near the home’s entrance. Prescription pills were on a nearby countertop.

    Police investigators recovered two green cellular devices, blood pressure and thyroid medications, Tylenol, medical records, and a 2025 monthly planner from the home, according to a search warrant summary.

    A scene from the movie THE FRENCH CONNECTION, starring Gene Hackman. The movie won five Academy Awards. photo courtesy 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment. LIBRARY FILES

    Entertainment & Arts

    Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood and others honor Gene Hackman: ‘No finer actor’

    Hollywood paid tribute to Gene Hackman, who was found dead along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog in their New Mexico home.

    Cause of death is under investigation

    Medical investigators have not released an official cause of death for the couple or the German shepherd. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Animal Control Division worked with the couple’s family to ensure the safety of the two surviving dogs.

    Advertisement

    The couple already showed signs of being dead for so long that paramedics did not attempt to revive them, officials said.

    There had been early speculation that the couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, but authorities said there is no evidence to back up that assertion.

    Authorities also found no signs of forced entry at the property, or blunt force trauma on the couple’s bodies.

    “This is an open investigation that’s a couple days old. We’re putting together the timeline. We’re trying to figure out all the evidence and the autopsy is key, and that is going to take some time,” Mendoza told the news program “Today.”

    He asked for “a little bit of patience on the family’s part, on everybody’s part, so we can have some answers to these deaths.”

    FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)

    California

    Emotional 911 call follows discovery of mummified bodies of Gene Hackman and wife

    The bodies of actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were discovered in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check, officials said.

    What happens next

    Mendoza said the medical examiner has ordered several tests expedited. Even then, full toxicology and autopsy results will take time.

    Advertisement

    Another challenge for investigators is building a timeline — when were they last seen alive, who spoke to them last, etc. — for a couple Mendoza described as “private individuals.” There were no security cameras on the property.

    For more details about the investigation, check out the full article here.

    The week’s biggest stories

    2025 Oscars
    (Pierluigi Longo / For The Times)

    Oscars coverage

    Aftermath of Los Angeles fires

    Trump administration policies and reactions

    Crime, courts, law and policing

    More big stories

    Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

    Column One

    Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and long-form journalism. Here’s a great piece from this past week:

    Pacific Palisades resident Louvenia Jenkins, 96, center, and her caregiver and friend Josemara Lima, right.
    (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
    Advertisement

    In the mid-1960s, Louvenia Jenkins posed a question to her mailman: Do any Black people live in Pacific Palisades? The mail carrier, a light-skinned Black man, told her there were about half a dozen or so, but they were “all passing.” As in, their skin was light enough that they could pass as white. Jenkins was then in her late 30s, living in a rented home in Santa Monica. She was an unmarried Black woman with darker skin. And she wanted to buy her own house in an era when many banks still refused to lend women money without a male co-signer.

    More great reads

    How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

    For your weekend

    Photo of a woman on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
    (Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by David Johnson)

    Going out

    Staying in

    L.A. Affairs

    Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

    Despite the ups and downs and the red flags, I still found the love of my life.
    (Kaitlin Brito)
    Advertisement

    They seemed to have little in common. His father had been to federal prison for fraud and she was a career prosecutor. She dreamed of preparing sea urchins with a “sous chef” boyfriend, while he didn’t cook. She fantasized about backpacking the world, while Vegas was enough for him. He didn’t read; she wanted to be a writer. Yet, he was loyal and kind, something she valued highly. Would that be enough for her?

    Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

    Andrew J. Campa, reporter
    Luke Money, news editor

    Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.

    CaliforniaMoviesMusicEntertainment & ArtsTelevision
    Andrew J. Campa

    Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

    More From the Los Angeles Times

    Advertisement